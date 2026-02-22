MrBeast reportedly invested $1 million to rebuild a dangerous school in a Ghanaian community, replacing it with a fully furnished classroom block for over 250 students.

A clean water well was constructed to serve both the school and nearby residents, improving daily life in the area

Two teachers were gifted with newly built homes in recognition of their dedication to educating children

Popular American YouTuber MrBeast is making headlines in Ghana after reports emerged that he has been named “Chief of Development” following a $1 million investment to transform a local community.

The content creator, known in real life as Jimmy Donaldson, is famous for his jaw-dropping giveaways and large-scale charity projects.

But beyond the viral videos and challenges, he has steadily built a reputation for using his platform to fund meaningful change across the world.

According to reports circulating online, one of the first projects on his list was rebuilding a school in Ghana that had been declared too dangerous for students.

MrBeast rebuilds a classroom block in Ghana

The old structure was reportedly pulled down completely, making way for a brand-new classroom block designed to accommodate more than 250 pupils.

The new school building was fully furnished, giving students a safer and more comfortable place to learn.

Clean water was also part of the plan. A well was dug to serve both the school and the surrounding community, providing access to safe water for daily use.

In many parts of Africa, access to clean water remains a challenge, so the addition of a reliable source is seen as a major boost to the area.

Perhaps the most touching moment came when two teachers were gifted with newly built homes.

The gesture was described as a token of appreciation for their dedication to educating children despite limited resources.

Residents praised MrBeast's kind gesture

For many residents, that unexpected gift stood out as a powerful sign of gratitude toward teachers who often work quietly behind the scenes.

MrBeast has previously carried out similar humanitarian projects through his Beast Philanthropy initiatives, including efforts focused on clean water and community development.

While there is ongoing discussion about the honorary title reportedly given to him, many Ghanaians online are focusing more on the visible impact the project has made.

For the students who now have a safe classroom and the families who have access to clean water, the transformation feels very real.

MrBeast built a surgical centre in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a renowned American content creator and philanthropist, Jimmy Donaldson, widely known as MrBeast, has donated a newly built surgical centre to Ghana Make A Difference (GMAD), a non-profit organisation.

The facility, according to a social media post, will mainly serve as a free healthcare centre for rescued victims of child labour.

The surgical centre will also provide treatment for individuals in need of critical medical care from volunteer surgeons and health workers with GMAD.

