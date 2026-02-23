MrBeast designed the ultramodern house with beautiful couches, stylish tables, and high-quality furniture to provide comfort for the Ghanaian teachers

The interior of the house MrBeast built features glossy tiles, bright white walls, and large louvre windows that create a clean and modern atmosphere

MrBeast added solid interior doors, including a Turkish-style entrance door, to give the teachers a secure and elegant home close to their school

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

American YouTuber MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, created an unforgettable moment in Ghana when he gifted two young teachers with a fully furnished home built close to the school where they teach.

The stylish interior details of the house MrBeast built for Ghanaian educators. Image credit: MrBeast

Source: Youtube

Rather than simply handing them the keys, he turned the gift into an emotional experience.

The teachers were blindfolded and gently led toward the house, unaware of what was waiting for them.

When the coverings were removed from their eyes, their reactions were priceless.

Dumbfounded quickly turned into excitement and gratitude as they stepped into their brand new residence.

Inside MrBeast’s house for Ghanaian teachers

The interior of the house reflected careful attention to detail.

The living area was decorated with beautiful couches arranged around a stylish centre table, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Ultramodern furniture blended perfectly with the crisp white painted walls, giving the space a clean and elegant look.

Decorative flowers added a refreshing touch, while louvre blade windows allowed natural light to brighten the entire room.

The floors were neatly finished with glossy tiles that enhanced the modern feel of the space.

Elegant interior doors, including a solid Turkish-style entrance door, added both durability and class.

Carefully selected chairs and tables completed the setting, transforming the house into a comfortable and dignified home.

Watch the YouTube video below:

For the two teachers, the gift represented more than shelter. It symbolised recognition for their dedication and sacrifice in shaping young minds.

In that emotional moment, it was clear that the gift went beyond generosity.

It was a heartfelt appreciation for educators who serve their community daily.

The smiles and repeated words of gratitude showed just how meaningful the gesture truly was.

Wode Maya, MrBeast to rebuild Ghana village

Award-winning content creator Wode Maya and American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, have announced their first joint project in Ghana.

Content creators Wode Maya, MrBeast, and other YouTubers were spotted at the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026, hosted in Dubai by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in partnership with the Varkey Foundation.

The 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, a global social movement that aims to leverage the influence of digital creators to promote positive impact in communities worldwide, was launched at the summit.

Twenty content producers were selected during the launch to collaborate with MrBeast on a major project in Ghana aimed at improving vital services.

MrBeast, a renowned American content creator, builds a surgical center in Ghana. Photo credit: @Beast Philanthropy/Facebook.

Source: Youtube

MrBeast Built a surgical centre in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that MrBeast, an American content creator, has extended his philanthropic works to Ghana by providing a surgical centre for GMAD.

He explained in a video that the facility will provide free healthcare for rescued children of child labour.

GMAD is a non-profit organisation dedicated to rescuing and supporting victims of child labour.

Source: YEN.com.gh