An Accra High Court has reportedly ordered Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako to pay US$14,928,314.70 to British firm Cola Holdings Limited

The debt stems from a failed business deal that led to a breach of contract case decided in January 2025, with the judgment later registered in Ghana

News of the ruling triggered mixed reactions on social media, with Ghanaians debating the impact on Bediako's lavish lifestyle and public image

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has been ordered by an Accra High Court to pay out a debt of US$14,928,314.70 to the British company Cola Holdings Limited.

The Accra High Court orders popular businessman Nana Kwame Bediako to settle a debt he owes the UK firm Cola Holdings. Image credit: NanaKwameBediako

Source: Facebook

According to a Daily Graphic notice published on January 22, 2026, the judgment was an enforcement of an earlier order issued by the High Court of England and Wales against the affluent Ghanaian.

According to reports, the case stemmed from a business deal between the two parties that went wrong.

Cola Holding subsequently sued the real estate developer for breach of contract and won in a judgment delivered by the Deputy Master Sabic KC of the High Court of England and Wales on January 23, 2025.

On May 20, 2025, the British company registered the judgment in Ghana and subsequently sought an order from the Accra High Court to have it locally enforced.

Per the High Court's ruling, Nana Kwame Bediako is to pay back US$14,928,314.70 as the principal judgment debt, at an interest rate of eight per cent per annum, at a prevailing exchange rate of GH₵16.15 per dollar.

The judgment also included costs of GH₵15,000 against the Ghanaian businessman.

According to Citinewsroom, the debt currently stands at GH₵258.76 million.

The High Court ordered that the judgment be served by posting copies at Nana Kwame Bediako's residence at 13 Avenue Lincoln, Osu, as well as via the Daily Graphic publication.

Below is a Twitter post with details of the case against Cheddar.

The judgment against Cheddar has stirred mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians discussing the expected impact on the lifestyle of the businessman, who is known for his extravagant lifestyle and ownership of lavish mansions, real estate holdings, and expensive cars.

Below is an Instagram video of Nana Kwame Bediako showing off his $3m Bugatti during the launch of Osei Kwame Despite's museum in June 2025.

Reactions to Nana Kwame Bediako’s debt judgment

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the judgment given against the wealthy businessman.

Nat Quaye said:

"It appears almost all the rich people in this country have serious issues. Their source of funds is always questionable. Some claimed they sold their mother's TV to start their business. Some also claimed they started their business with 10 cedis. Hahaha."

J Nana Amankwah wrote:

"What has a court in Ghana got to do with a foreign country court judgment? Ofori Atta should have been brought to Ghana long ago."

Kennedy Darkwah Kyei commented:

"Hmm, and he wants to be the president of Ghana."

Nana Kwame Bediako shows off his vintage Bugatti Atlantic at the launch of Osei Kwame Despite's museum. Image credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Nana Kwame Bediako purchases gold bar

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman and politician Nana Kwame Bediako had shelled out GH₵500,000 for a bar of gold.

In a video, he made the purchase at the Mining in Motion gala dinner in Accra on June 3, 2025, in support of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh