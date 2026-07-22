Fella Makafui opened up about co-parenting with her ex-husband Medikal during a recent interview

The actress said she grew up resenting her own father, making her views on parenting deeply personal

Fella described their daughter Island as 'a sweet soul' and had warm words for Medikal's role as a dad

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Actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has warmed hearts on social media after speaking positively about her ex-husband, rapper Samuel Frimpong, widely known as Medikal, while discussing parenting and raising their daughter, Island.

Fella Makafui praises Medikal's parenting, says her daughter Island has an amazing father. Image credit: Fella Makafui, Medikal

Source: Facebook

In a recent TikTok Live session, Fella shared her views on family planning and explained why she prefers having only one child for now.

Fella Makafui on Responsible Parenting

According to her, she believes parents should be financially and emotionally prepared before bringing children into the world, stressing that there is no need to rush into parenthood.

She explained that the kind of life she envisions for her child requires careful planning.

Fella Makafui noted that she wants to be able to comfortably provide opportunities for her daughter, including travelling and enjoying the best experiences without financial struggles.

The actress also encouraged women to focus on becoming financially stable before having children.

In her view, being adequately prepared helps prevent unnecessary conflicts and public disputes over child support and parental responsibilities.

Medikal's Role as Island's Father

However, it was the final part of her remarks that caught the attention of many social media users.

Reflecting on her own childhood, Fella disclosed that she grew up resenting her father because she never understood why he failed to take care of her.

Despite her past, Fella Makafui was full of praise for Medikal's role as a father.

According to the actress, her little girl is "a sweet soul" and added that Medikal has been "very amazing" as a dad, claiming the are good.

Fella Makafui 's comments have attracted admiration from fans, especially considering the highly publicised end of her marriage to the award-winning rapper.

The TikTok video of Fella Makafui is below.

Reactions to Fella Makafui's Comments

Fans responded warmly across social media, with many applauding her outlook.

@Ama Boateng wrote:

"You're a sweet soul yourself; that's why you have a sweet daughter."

@Ms.tee said:

"Mese this lady err she is everything she thinks she is 💯 I just love her 😘."

@Michelle commented:

"Let's normalise healthy co-parenting 👏🤗."

@PRincy Baae added:

"She's so wise and spoke lots of sense ❤️."

@Mon Na Amie wrote:

"She still loves MDK ooo swear 😍😁."

Island eats noodles like an influencer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Island Frimpong tasted K-pop noodles for the first time and shared her thoughts about the food, just like influencers do on social media.

The five-year-old girl enjoyed her meal, even washed it down with a drink and gave her feedback on the food. Social media users who watched the video shared their varying thoughts on how well Island speaks.

Source: YEN.com.gh