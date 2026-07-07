Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and Ghanaian rapper Joey B got a shout-out from Lionel Messi's Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their 2023 song "Zuzulakate" featured in a team video

Defending champions Argentina survived a scare from Cape Verde, winning 3-2 after extra time in the round of 32, before flying to Atlanta for their round of 16 clash with Egypt

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam's prediction that Cape Verde would eliminate Argentina failed to materialise, and he responded with a surprise message of love for Messi

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Lionel Messi's Argentina has recognised Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and Ghanaian rapper Joey B at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup after their song featured in a video shared by the team.

Mr Eazi and Joey B receive global recognition from Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Mr Eazi/Joey B/Argentina (Instagram & X).

Source: Twitter

The defending champions survived a real scare from Cape Verde in the round of 32, needing extra time to escape with a 3-2 win at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The result kept Argentina's bid for back-to-back titles alive and set up a round of 16 date with Egypt in Atlanta.

Ahead of that clash, Nana Kwaku Bonsam had confidently predicted that Cape Verde would send Messi's side packing. His forecast did not materialise, and Argentina progressed instead.

Kwaku Bonsam surprised many football fans with a public message to Messi on Instagram, alongside a photo of the Argentina captain.

He wrote:

"I, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, love you more, my brother Messi. May the powers of Kofi 'Oo' Kofi be with you. Still, powers."

The Instagram post in which Nana Kwaku Bonsam professed his admiration for Lionel Messi is below.

Argentina features Mr Eazi and Joey B's hit

Ahead of their round of 16 face-off with Egypt, Argentina's squad flew to Atlanta to prepare for the fixture at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

A video shared online captured members of the team during the trip, with the background music drawing attention from African fans.

The track playing in the clip was identified as "Zuzulakate" by Mr Eazi, featuring Joey B, released in 2023.

The X video shared by Argentina featuring Mr Eazi and Joey B's "Zuzulakate" as the soundtrack is below.

Fans react to Argentina's Zuzulakate moment

Argentina's use of "Zuzulakate" in the video delighted many African football fans, with several declaring their support for Lionel Messi's side ahead of their round-of-16 clash with Egypt.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

MikEnzo wrote:

"The track choice is great, especially because of all the nonsense agenda on the tl"

Kizzi said:

"Okay cus of this our own song I'm supporting Argentina!"

Slightly AY indicated:

"Is that Mr Eazi's song??? Argentina spoil der"

SIR EAZI commented:

"Chale, we dey Zuzulakate!"

Ishaku10 exclaimed:

"Lol... Una dey use Afrobeat mad"

African fans react with delight after Messi's Argentina recognised Mr Eazi and Joey B in their team video. Image credit: Argentina Football Federation.

Source: Twitter

Vybz Kartel also stirs the Messi-Ronaldo debate

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel joined the Messi-Ronaldo debate after Portugal's exit from the 2026 World Cup, celebrating with a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, he celebrated Ronaldo's exit in an apparent show of support for Messi.

His celebration divided his followers, with some asserting to unfollow him and others cheering him on as a fellow Messi fan.

Source: YEN.com.gh