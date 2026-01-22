Hiplife star Taliban has resurfaced in a TikTok video, singing Adane Best and Tinny's song, Maamle

The rapper, who featured on Castro's song, Feeling Bam (Aduaba), looked wretched and unwell

Fans shared mixed reactions, with some speculating on his state and others recalling his music

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian rapper Taliban resurfaced online, leaving many social media users saddened about his current situation.

In the video, the hiplife artist was spotted wearing a red T-shirt over dark blue trousers while standing in what appeared to be a drinking spot.

YEN.com.gh checks indicated that he lives in the Ablekuma area of Accra.

Hiplife star Taliban looks wretched in a recent video, leaving fans worried and recalling his glory days. Photo source: @hiplife.flashbacks

Source: TikTok

Taliban, popular for his feature on Castro's song Aduaba, sang and rapped along as Maamle, an Adane Best song with Tinny, played in the background.

While he appeared to be a happy man who had been reminded of his past as he jammed to the song, he looked wretched and appeared to be intoxicated.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Castro and Taliban's collaboration

Taliban was once a talented rapper who rose to prominence after featuring on Castro Destroyer's song, Feeling Bam (Aduaba), and Dadese, a Jama song.

The former is a danceable tune about a female lover who is like a fruit that never finishes.

The YouTube video of Castro's Feeling Bam, which features Taliban, is below:

Both songs featured on Castro's debut album, Damages, released in 2003, with Sradenam as the lead single.

Following the feature on the record, Taliban had the opportunity to join him on many stages for performances.

Watch a TikTok video of Castro and Taliban performing at an event below:

Fans react to recent video of Taliban

The video of Taliban has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

While some praised his talent back in the day, others wondered what might have happened to him.

Below are some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Wale Ba Freedom said:

"This is how the so called industry people want to see Ghanaian musicians after some years but Shatta said noooo."

Remnants Clothing said:

"That's my boss from childhood at North Kaneshie Fadama. He will gather us to teach us Dancehall wayback called raga raga. Hmmmm life."

kofiata said:

"His rap on the eduaba track was massive."

holy sinner entertainment said:

"No matter the situation, he is still alive. Life is precious"

Ras Kobby said:

"Hmm, that's why I always tell the youths to be very careful about the beginning of life, cos nobody knows tomorrow's happenings."

Nana Kwabena Adjei🦅🌹 said:

"This guy wey he turn so? Heeerrr life...My former boss used to manage him and I had many encounters with him when we go to Accra Sound at north k. He just wanted a hit song and travel abroad kɛkɛ. Say no to alcohol and other substances."

Castro's Feeling Bam is Taliban's first major hit track as a hiplife artiste, although he appears to have fallen on hard times. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Actor Sargent Dee resurfaces in TikTok video

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that Sargent Dee had resurfaced in a reflective TikTok video, singing Shatta Wale's Street Crown song.

The video of the Cantata actor elicited mixed reactions from fans, with some recalling his past roles and speculating about his current situation.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh