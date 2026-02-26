Ghanaian music producer Dr Spooky has reportedly passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes

Known for his influence in hiplife and Afrobeats, he produced hits for many top artists in the country

Music lovers and netizens mourned his passing, sharing emotional stories and condolences online

Iconic Ghanaian music producer Dr Spooky has reportedly passed away, sparking mourning across the country.

Ghanaian music producer, Dr Spooky Beatz, reportedly passes away on February 23, 2026. Photo source: Drspooky Beatz

Details of his passing are sketchy, although reports have indicated that the beatmaker passed away on Monday, February 23, 2026.

The news of his passing emerged on social media on Tuesday (February 24).

An associate, Don Dee, shared Dr Spooky's photo on Facebook with the caption:

"Rest Well Drspooky Beatz."

While the friend did not explicitly state what might have led to his passing, reactions to questions under the post suggest that he likely fell ill.

See the Facebook post below:

Many hours later, a famous disc jockey, DJ Ashmen, also took to Facebook to announce the passing of his industry colleague.

According to Ashmen, he had known Dr Spooky, who used to work at 989 Studio at Adabraka in Accra, for about 20 years.

"I heard sad news today about a music producer I have known close to 2 decades at 989 studio at Adabraka, Rest Well Dr Spooky," he posted on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Who is Dr Spooky Beatz?

The late Dr Spooky, born Sylvester Kwaku Ahenkorah Yeboah, was one of the most prominent music producers/audio engineers in Ghana in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

He is well-known for his work within the Hiplife and Afrobeats genres, producing songs for many top artists, and worked at Base Records Studios before his passing.

Among the songs he produced are Jimmy Black's Scatta Wakka, Asaase Aban's Dekoko, We Taking Over featuring 4x4, Castro and 55, Ennwai's Abonsan, and Pope Skinny's Ghanaian Girls.

Watch the TikTok video below to listen to some of Dr Spooky's songs:

Sad reactions to Dr Spooky's passing

The news of Dr Spooky's passing has triggered sadness and nostalgia among music lovers.

Many took to the comment sections to pay their tributes to the late music producer.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Bra Emma said:

"When he wanted to start music production, he came to my studio for me to teach him. He will send me his production to listen to his mix and mastering. I visited the 989 studio at Adabraka several times to master most of his productions. Rest well, Spooky."

DJyoga Ghana said:

"Oh, chale Spooky. May he rest in peace."

Olu Waje TJ said:

"Oh Chale, this be slow, through DJ Kofi, I had the opportunity to meet this guy ooo my days at Wakiki and Vienna City."

Agyemang Duah E. Kweku said:

"I am playing the song right now in his honour."

Music producer Dr Spooky Beatz holds a guitar during one of his studio sessions. Photo source: @drspookygh

