Ghanaian content creator Kweku Addo celebrated Father's Day by surprising a disabled Nigerian hawker in Accra with gifts and a makeover

The hawker, Moses, shared his emotional journey of surviving a car crash and hustling daily to support his wife and four kids

Kweku spent GH₵2,165 on shopping, food, and clothes for Moses, who praised him for the unforgettable kindness

Popular content creator Kweku Addo extended a kind gesture to a physically challenged man on Shiashie Road, Ghana, in celebration of Father's Day observed on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

To mark the occasion, Kweku went for the unconventional and decided to surprise a physically challenged man who works as an air freshener hawker on the streets of Accra, Ghana.

Kweku Addo celebrates Moses, an air freshener hawker on Father's Day, taking him for lunch and shopping in a kind gesture to mark the special day. Photo credit: Kweku Addo. Source: YouTube

Source: Youtube

The content creator went to the streets and met with the man, identified as Moses, and asked to celebrate the day with him. Once the rapport was established, they got into his car and began conversing.

Over the course of their conversation, Moses narrated the challenges he experiences on the street as an air freshener seller. He said that there are times he doesn’t make any sales for a whole day.

While he acknowledged this is very difficult for him, he reiterated that he doesn't let the circumstances stop him from providing for his family of five (four children and one wife).

He also disclosed that he is a Nigerian who came to Ghana with the hopes of advancing his football career; however, his dream never came to fruition.

Kweku also asked him how he sustained his physical disability. The man disclosed that this occurred after a car accident during one of his trips back to Nigeria when his car collided with a trailer.

Kweku Addo surprises hawker on Father's Day

After a lengthy conversation revolving around his job, life and role as a father that has made him such a heroic figure to his family, the duo arrived at a boutique where Kweku bought some brand new clothes for the gentleman, immediately transforming his look.

They then went to a high-end restaurant where they ordered a couple of tasty meals and enjoyed quality time together.

Kweku Addo buys Moses new clothes, a hearty meal, and essential groceries worth GH₵2,165 to celebrate him on Father's Day. Photo credit: Kweku Addo. Source: YouTube.

Source: Youtube

After that, Kweku took Moses to a shopping mall and bought a couple of provisions for him. These included vegetable oil, rice, cornflakes, and other essential household items.

Along the trip, Moses, blown away by the generosity shown to him, kept on praising Kweku. He particularly stressed that he did not expect to be treated this way by a stranger.

For perspective, Kweku spent a total of GH₵2,165 on the provisions to make Moses feel special on this day. The culmination was the content creator, driving the hawker to his home, where he showered Kweku with prayers and appreciation.

The video was shared on YouTube by Kweku Addo.

Watch it below;

Reactions to Kweku Addo's Father's Day treat

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments shared by social media users in reaction to Kweku Addo's benevolence towards Moses.

The reactions are below;

@NanaPrempehGlory commented:

"I’m tearing 😢. God bless😇you."

@CarolineMorgan-e9m wrote:

"You are doing great work. He’s very kind. No one has ever done this before. I guess he enjoyed his Father’s Day, and his story is really touching."

@IyyaIyyah commented:

"He’s such a kind person. He wanted to share after receiving such gifts, but not many people would do that. It’s so beautiful to watch."

@yvettewillis2230 commented:

"I know this man. He’s always singing gospel while selling. God bless you so much."

Anthony Joshua, Mahama share Father’s Day gifts

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua arrived in Ghana on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The athlete joined President John Dramani Mahama and his children at Ringway Gospel Centre—Assemblies of God Church to celebrate Father’s Day on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

After the church service, President Mahama and his family, alongside Anthony Joshua, distributed gift boxes to male congregants as a special Father’s Day gesture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh