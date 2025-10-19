A Ghanaian content creator disclosed paying GH₵40,800 for a one-bedroom apartment in Accra

His monthly rent of GH₵1,700 amounted to GH₵20,400 for one year, but he paid for two years upfront

Social media reactions included advice to invest in property instead of renting, considering Accra's rental market

A Ghanaian content creator has sparked debate on social media after speaking about the high cost of renting an apartment in Accra, Ghana.

A Ghanaian content creator, Bensouth, shared how he paid a huge sum of money for a 1-bedroom apartment in Accra. Photo credit: Bensouth. Image source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the TikToker known as Bensouth disclosed the staggering price he paid for his one-bedroom, self-contained apartment in Accra.

Ghanaian content creator discloses rent price

According to him, he had to pay a total of GH₵40,800 for the apartment in Oyarifa, a town in the Greater Accra Region.

Breaking down the costs, he explained that the monthly rent was GH₵1,700. For a one-year period, this amounted to GH₵20,400. However, since he was required to pay for two years upfront, the total cost came to the amount as mentioned earlier.

He also explained that, at the time he secured the apartment, he was still living in Kumasi. According to him, he had to make the whole payment before relocating to Accra and also had to cover the costs for interior design work.

The content creator's story provides a real-world example of the financial hurdles many Ghanaians face in Accra's competitive rental market.

Ghanaians react to Bensouth's rent disclosure

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

@FranEbb said:

"Young man, you need to be smart. Live in your Kumasi, use dat upfront money to buy land there. After dat two years u can develop dat same one bed structure on de land. Mind you after dat two years de landlord is not gonna accept dat same Gh40,800 for another two years oo. Wise up."

@thepowderguy1 commented:

"People rent be topic then if some of us wey rent two bedroom talk the money we dey pay then heaven go come down."

@Animaddoyawmark said:

"Is he that foolish … but someone will say I don’t have money."

@Kelly__sarkcess wrote:

"Kumasi folks and their obsession with moving to Accra. Bro, what’s really going on in Accra that you can’t do while living in Kumasi?"

Kojo King said:

"Kasoa Millennium City is the best. 3 bedroom, my brother got it 1400 cedis a month."

bozah_studios commented:

"It doesn’t make sense to me, you have 40k and you couldn’t half a plot of land, even 20k can do that, and the rest of the 20k can get you at least from foundation to lentil if I'm not mistaken."

Lady expresses frustration over rent in Accra

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian woman shared her emotional and financial struggles with the high cost of rent on her TikTok page.

The hairdresser from Accra disclosed that paying rent, which consumes up to 80% of her income, leaves her with little money for other essentials, and she has been four months behind on payments.

She appealed to the Ghanaian government to implement rent control measures, highlighting the emotional toll and the severe impact on her daily life.

The TikTok user also expressed concerns about the pressures faced by young people, particularly women, who may resort to desperate measures to survive under such financial strain.

