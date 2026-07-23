Ngozi Nwosu shared a distressing video from her hospital bed, revealing she has been admitted for three weeks with an undisclosed ailment

The veteran Nigerian actress says she requires three life-saving surgeries and is calling on fans, friends, and family for urgent financial support

Nwosu's management has been designated as the point of contact for anyone wishing to assist, with the total cost of all surgeries put at over GH₵250K (N30 million)

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Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu has made a heartfelt plea from her hospital bed, appealing to fans and loved ones not to let her die as she battles a serious undisclosed illness requiring multiple surgeries.

Actress Ngozi Nwosu appeals for financial support to undergo three surgeries. Photo source: @officialngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

In a sombre selfie-style video posted to Instagram on July 23, 2026, the actress spoke directly to the camera from what appeared to be a hospital ward, visibly distressed and clearly weakened.

The Nollywood star disclosed she has been hospitalised for three weeks and that her condition has moved beyond what she can handle alone.

"My people, my fans, and my family, I know that you've not seen me in circulation for some time. I've been hospitalised now for three weeks. Please, the thing has gone beyond my control. I need your help. Don't let me die," she said in the video.

Ngozi Nwosu needs over GH₵250k for surgeries

Accompanying the video, Nwosu shared a written statement on Instagram providing further detail about the severity of her condition.

She said she requires three urgent, life-saving surgeries and disclosed that the total cost of all procedures amounts to over GH₵250K (N30,000,000).

"My fans, friends, family and colleagues, this was really hard for me to do, but I can't keep quiet anymore. I need urgent life-saving surgeries. Please don't scroll past. Share this post and support if you can," she wrote.

She provided her banking details for those wishing to contribute, listing her account under the name Nwosu Ngozi Mary, with her account number.

Anyone seeking further information has been directed to contact her legal representative or management team directly.

Despite the gravity of her situation, the actress closed her video appeal on a note of faith, saying:

"I know that God will always see me through. My sickness will never be anybody's portion. In Jesus' name, thank you."

Watch Ngozi Nwosu's plea from her hospital bed as shared on Instagram:

Who Is Ngozi Nwosu?

The 62-year-old Ngozi Nwosu is a celebrated figure in Nollywood, widely recognised for her decades-long career in Nigerian cinema and television.

Her appeal has drawn significant attention online given her standing in the industry, with the post being widely circulated across social media platforms.

Nollywood veteran Benedict Johnson battles disease

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Nollywood veteran Benedict Johnson got hospitalised due to a dangerous condition and required surgery, as confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

The outpouring of support for Johnson's recovery reflects his significant impact on the Nigerian film industry and the deep concern of his fans and colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh