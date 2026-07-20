The Police re-arrested 26-year-old TikToker Mahama Aminat, known as Bawumia Ba, on offensive conduct charges

Footage emerged showing Bawumia Ba in a confrontation with bloggers at the court premises after her re-arrest

The case has been brought before the Accra Circuit Court as police investigations into her conduct continue

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Mahama Aminat, the 26-year-old TikToker widely known as "Bawumia Ba," has been re-arrested by the Ghana Police Service and charged with offensive conduct, with her case now before the Accra Circuit Court.

Mahama Aminat, known online as Bawumia Ba, re-arrested on July 20, 2026, fights bloggers as she appeared before court. Image credit: GHBRIAN/ Instagram

Source: UGC

The development was reported in an Instagram post on 20 July 2026, which indicated that authorities had picked up the popular content creator as part of ongoing investigations.

She was subsequently brought before the circuit court to formally answer to the charge.

Adding to the drama surrounding her court appearance, footage emerged showing Bawumia Ba in a heated exchange with bloggers at the court premises, drawing further attention to her case online.

The Instagram post below has footage of the re-arrested NPP TikToker Bawumia Ba in a confrontation with bloggers during her court appearance.

Reactions to Bawumia Ba confronting bloggers

The news of her re-arrest spread quickly across social media, generating a strong wave of responses from Ghanaians who followed the story closely.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dagaatigirl_official said:

"She is looking for another problem 😂😂."

mario_derly said:

"U Dey problem inside Dey cause problem 😂."

mary_gold_o said:

"U people have no idea how privileged u are when u are walking freely 😢😂."

rockson.ruth said:

"Enti the youth of today koraaaa🤦‍♀️🙆‍♀️...Am always confused n sad when a youth is caught like this..hmmm."

melhvin_de_blogger said:

"Chairman self dem jailed um what does she care about? I like ur energy girl 😂😂😂."

Source: YEN.com.gh