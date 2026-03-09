American TikToker Rachel Tussey has been declared brain dead after complications from a routine tummy tuck surgery left her without oxygen for over six minutes

According to her husband, Jeremy, Rachel lost consciousness shortly after receiving post-surgery pain medicine and was rushed to Bethesda North Hospital

A GoFundMe campaign has raised thousands of dollars to support the family, who have secured legal representation to pursue action over alleged medical negligence

A popular American TikToker has been left ‘brain dead’ after a routine tummy tuck surgery went wrong, sparking grief on social media.

US TikToker Rachel Tussey Declared Brain Dead After Tummy Tuck Surgery Complications

Source: TikTok

Rachel Tussey, who ran the popular online account Midlife Unmuted, was deprived of oxygen for more than six minutes after the February 25 surgery, according to her husband, Jeremy, leaving her in a vegetative state.

A GoFundMe campaign has since been organised to help her family amid the unfolding tragedy.

Below is a TikTok video of Rachel Tussey before her surgery.

What happened to Rachel Tussey?

Rachel Tussey ran a popular TikTok account with over 27,000 followers, creating content around her fabulous life despite being over 40.

On February 25, hours before her surgery, she posted a video about her impending surgery and expressed immense excitement.

“I’m super pumped to do this. I’m only 47, I think I have a lot of life to live. Please pray. I know it’s going to be great. I’ve waited a really long time for this. I know God’s got my back, and let’s do this,” Rachel said in the video.

Her husband said that after the routine surgery, he saw the doctor heading out, leaving his wife to recover from the operation.

He claimed that after the surgery, Rachel was administered some medicine for pain and immediately lost all colour from her face.

“I got down in her ear a couple times and yelled Rachel, no answer,” Jeremy said in the TikTok.

He said they called the doctor back urgently and were advised to call 911.

Rachel was transported to Bethesda North, where she was declared brain dead and currently remains in a vegetative state.

A GoFundMe raised over $26,000 to aid her family, who have retained legal counsel to seek action against the hospital and the doctor for alleged negligence.

The TikTok video of Rachel Tussey's husband speaking about her issue is below.

Reactions to Rachel Tussey’s death

in med-surg compiled some comments reacting to the sad death of Rachel Tussey.

Sarah said:

"I am a nurse. I worked in med-surg, and icu for 11 years. This is absolutely medical malpractice and negligence. Those nurses should be ACLS certified and there is NO WAY they are if they bagged a couple times with no seal and walked away!!! Lawyer, now!"

SweetKandyRN wrote:

"Write down everything you remember while it’s still fresh."

leyasiac commented:

"Don’t take her off yet! I was intubated for 2 weeks. Give the body time seriously!"

Source: YEN.com.gh