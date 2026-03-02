Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Roja, has asked Ghanaians to pray for the Southern African country, Mozambique, as he shared a doom prophecy

In a video, the preacher disclosed that through a vision, he saw that something believed to be a bomb was thrown in the air, affecting the country

This came after the controversial pastor shared a prophetic message about Ghana's parliament, as he claimed there might be two by-elections

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Prophet Roja has made headlines again after he shared a doom prophecy about the Southern African country, Mozambique.

Prophet Roja drops a prophecy about Mozambique, calling on Ghanaians to pray for the Southern African country. Image credit: Prophet Roja, ORA TV

Source: Facebook

In a viral video speaking to his congregants, the man of God asked his members and Ghanaians at large to pray for the country.

According to him, God opened his eyes, and he saw that something believed to be a bomb was thrown into the air, targeting an undisclosed country; however, it missed its mark, landing in Mozambique.

He claimed that from what he saw in the vision, the unexpected incident caused massive destruction to lives and properties.

The prophetic insight by Prophet Roja has sparked massive reactions on social media, as some concerned Ghanaians shared their thoughts.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Roja's prophecy below:

Roja's prophecy about Ghana's Parliament

On February 24, 2026, the outspoken man of God said he foresaw two by-elections being held while addressing members of his church.

Prophet Roja claimed he foresaw a funeral, a situation likely linked to the passing of a Member of Parliament. Looking worried, he prayed, asking God to avert the vision he had about Ghana’s parliament, if possible.

"The Lord took my spirit to the Parliament House of Ghana. There is a big funeral; let us pray. I foresee two by-elections. If God will have mercy and avert it, then so be it," he said.

He then went on to pronounce doom on certain leaders who would want to see the country in ruins and destabilised.

"There are good things in store for Ghana, but anyone who wants to be an evil leader who seeks the downfall of the country, may the fury of the Lord be upon him," he added.

He then went on to pronounce doom on certain leaders who would want to see the country in ruins and destabilised. Saying:

"There are good things in store for Ghana, but anyone who wants to be an evil leader who seeks the downfall of the country, may the fury of the Lord be upon him."

Prophet Roja then called on Ghanaians to pray for five countries, with America notably among those listed. He concluded his message by emphasising that any prophetic message he gives can be worked on to ensure that the unthinkable does not happen.

Roja's doom prophecy for market women

Speaking in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh that has gone viral, Prophet Roja predicted that there may be fire outbreaks in some main markets in Ghana.

According to him, the unforeseen incident will cause major financial loss to these sellers.

Roja further advised them to divide their products into two: they should keep one part at home and take the other to the market, so that should the unexpected happen, they will not lose everything.

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Roja prophesying doom about Market women:

Prophet Roja shares a doom prophecy about Ghana's Parliament, claiming there might be two by-elections. Image credit: Prophet Roja

Source: TikTok

Media personality Oheneba warns Prophet Roja

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Ghanaian presenter, Oheneba, issued a stern warning to Prophet Roja, after he shared doom prophecies about the nation's leaders, including a Minister of State, the President and former leaders of Ghana.

The broadcaster expressed concern over Roja's predictions and urged him to seek divine intervention to prevent the alleged doom from coming to pass.

The prediction sparked massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared varied opinions on the said prophecy.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh