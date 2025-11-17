Nana Ama McBrown has shared a new update on her hand following her recent surgery

In a video, the celebrated actress opened up about the pain she had endured since her accident in 2013

Nana Ama McBrown also shared her experience from her surgeries and rehabilitation

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about her ordeal with the severe hand injury she sustained after her accident in 2013.

Nana Ama McBrown opens up about her past accident and struggles after her hand surgeries. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, November 16, the Onua Showtime host attended the 2025 edition of the Worshippers Heart concert hosted by gospel singer Adom Kiki at the Calvary Charismatic Centre in Ayigya, Kumasi.

Many individuals, including veteran gospel singers Joe Mettle, Felix Marfo, and Moses O.K., attended the event.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Veronique Heights, Madam Lawrencia Sarhene, was also present at the Worshippers Heart concert.

McBrown speaks on accident and hand surgeries

Performing in front of a congregation at the event, Nana Ama McBrown noted that she had endured excruciating pain due to her decade-long hand injury.

The brand ambassador for Hollantex stated that five different surgeries had been performed on her hand in multiple countries, including Ghana and Germany, since her near-fatal accident in 2013.

She said:

"You all know the problem I have with this hand. I have really suffered. For 13 good years since my accident, this hand has been surgically operated on five times. For five times, I have gone to see many doctors in Germany and Ghana."

McBrown, who recently attended the annual GUBA awards in Barbados with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, also recounted her 2024 car accident, which led to her hand getting broken again and required her to undergo another surgery some months ago.

The actress noted that the doctors raised serious concerns about the severity of her injuries after the accident. She expressed her gratitude to God for her life.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking about her hand surgeries is below:

McBrown's hand injury and surgeries

McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, got involved in a near-fatal accident on the George W. Bush Highway near Lapaz in January 2013.

Photos that emerged showed Nana Ama McBrown's Range Rover badly damaged, with her and Maxwell barely surviving the unfortunate incident.

The actress suffered severe injuries, including a broken right hand, which was damaged. Since the accident, she has undergone multiple surgeries on her hand, which has regularly affected her daily life.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown attends her relative's wedding ceremony with her daughter Baby Maxin after her hand surgery. Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

A few months ago, she opened up about the pain and discomfort she had felt in her hand, which had been crooked after her accident.

Nana Ama McBrown noted that she had to rely on some medications to cope with the pain from her injury.

The TikTok videos of Nana Ama McBrown sharing an update on her health condition are below:

McBrown's remarks about hand surgery stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Yaababy@193 commented:

"We thank God for healing."

Yaa Thursday wrote:

"How I wish we could gather one day and pray for her the whole night. 🥹"

Nana Berima Despite said:

"Sorry, sister, may God be with you."

