IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno promoted 17 more police officers for outstanding professionalism, raising total promotions to over 100 in 2026

The promoted officers were honoured for their discipline and commitment to duty, reinforcing the core values of the Ghana Police Service

Ongoing promotion issues sparked court action from disgruntled personnel mpre promotions expected this year

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 17 more police officers in recognition of their outstanding professionalism.

This brings the number of persons promoted by the IGP to 101 in 2026 so far.

The IGP, together with members of the Police Management Board, congratulated the officers on their elevation and commended them for upholding the core values of the Service through discipline, courage and professionalism.

Commenting on the development, Mr Tetteh-Yohuno urged the promoted officers to view their promotion as a call to higher responsibility and encouraged all personnel to continue working diligently.

He reminded them that excellence and integrity remained the basis for recognition and promotion within the Ghana Police Service.

Graphic Online reported that on January 15, this year, 35 police officers were promoted for their role in operations that led to the arrest of suspects linked to the Adabraka daylight gold shop robbery, with two others promoted following an intelligence-led operation by the Tema Regional Police Command, which resulted in the interception of narcotics along the Akosombo-Tema road.

Five others from the Tema Regional Police Command were awarded letters of commendation for their dedication and professionalism in the line of duty.

On January 14, 2026, 17 were promoted in recognition of their conduct and work on duty, while 30 personnel were also promoted for the operations that led to the interception of 2,600 AK 47 ammunition that were being smuggled into northern Ghana from Accra and the dismantling of a robbery syndicate at Antoakrom in the Manso Nkwanta stretch of the Ashanti Region during the Christmas season.

The 101 promotions exclude the over thousands that are due for promotions this year, resulting in 40 personnel dragging the police administration to court over the issue of promotion.

Source: YEN.com.gh