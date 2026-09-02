TikToker Efya Gongon came under fire after a viral video featuring content creator Adobea circulated online on September 1, 2026

Efya Gongon claimed the footage was part of a content project aimed at educating children about the dangers of alcohol

The TikToker admitted she made a mistake by involving Adobea in the scene and issued a passionate public apology

Ghanaian TikToker Efya Gongon has issued a public apology after a video featuring child content creator Adobea went viral on September 1, 2026, drawing sharp criticism from social media users over its content and the decision to feature a minor.

TikToker Efya Gongon apologises after viral video featuring Adobea sparked outrage. Image credit: Efya Gongon, Ezra TV

Source: TikTok

Efya Gongon addressed the backlash in a video posted to her official social media platforms on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, offering context for how the footage was produced and why she chose to involve the content creator Adobea.

Efya Gongon's explanation for the video

The TikToker stated that the clip formed part of a broader content creation project she is currently developing, focused on warning children about the dangers of alcohol and discouraging its use.

She also clarified that the bottle seen in the footage did not contain alcohol, insisting the liquid inside was water.

However, her explanation did little to fully settle the controversy.

Despite framing the project as educational, Efya Gongon conceded that featuring Adobea in that particular scene was a poor judgement call.

Efya Gongon apologises over Adobea's video

She acknowledged that, regardless of the intent behind the content, involving a minor in such footage was inappropriate.

The TikToker took responsibility for her actions and apologised to the general public for the incident, expressing regret over the response that followed the video's circulation.

The TikTok video of Efya Gongon is below.

Reactions to Efya Gongon's remarks

Reactions from social media users were mixed. Some accepted her apology while others remained unconvinced by her justification.

@SexyCeo wrote:

"You should have thought about it first knowing she's a kid… you guys should let that little know that she's a kid."

@NanaOye responded:

"I love the fact that you accepte your mistakes and you apologize and I love you for that keep on giving us a good content stay blessed."

@Delali questioned:

"Why water in an alcohol bottle? What are you trying to teach her."

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Adobea's video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nana Aba Anamoah's condemnation of adult responsibility following a viral video involving a young Ghanaian content creator.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion on the importance of adult supervision and accountability in protecting young influencers in public spaces.

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Source: YEN.com.gh