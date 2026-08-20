European content creator Duygu Ololade shared a heartwarming message about Ghanaian musician Black Sherif this week

She was among those present as Black Sherif hosted an exclusive listening session for his upcoming EP

Her message triggered a wave of playful reactions from fans online, some jokingly warning her to keep her distance

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Popular European content creator Duygu Ololade has shared a heartwarming message about Ghanaian musician Black Sherif, popularly known as Blacko, following an encounter with him.

European content creator Duygu Ololade shares a heartwarming message about Black Sherif. Image credit: Duygu/Black Sherif.

Source: UGC

The moment came as Black Sherif hosted an exclusive listening session ahead of the release of his upcoming EP, "Sun Sherif."

Duygu Ololade, who has previously documented her admiration for the musician online, including at one of his past London shows, shared a video reflecting on meeting him again.

Duygu Ololade shares heartwarming message on Blacko

In the video shared on TikTok, Duygu Ololade explained that despite loving music broadly, only a handful of artists hold a truly special place in her heart, with Black Sherif being one of them.

She said:

"If you know me well, you know that I love music but there are a few artists that have a special place in my heart, @BLACKO is one of them and he is so kind. I always have a million things I wanna say but when I am in front of them, all I can say is that 'I genuinely love you,' that's because I DO..."

The TikTok video of Duygu Ololade's message to Blacko is below.

Fans react to Duygu Ololade's message on Blacko

The video triggered a wave of playful reactions online, with several fans jokingly warning her to keep her distance from the musician.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

BeidaMalik wrote:

"Madam be mindful of the way you are hugging my man ooo, I have anger issues 😂"

🦋Aries🕊️💕 said:

"Na my man please keep your distance ……Next time it's gonna be me hugging him"

kenny_cavill20 commented:

"Really impressed by how you've truly acknowledged Blacko. You're amazing ❤️"

Edward_ BuLking added:

"Wow this girl finally meets Blacko"

❇️itz_❇️me_❇️Ekwuya wrote:

"Of course she said she loves him🥰🥰"

Fuseini Sule exclaimed:

"Blacko fans love you too 🥰🙏"

Black Sherif acquires huge property

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Black Sherif became the new owner of a big property, sharing photos of himself spending time in the new residence amid reports of a rent arrears lawsuit tied to RBA Studios.

His public relations manager, Kingsley Boateng, confirmed the purchase at the time, and the news drew largely positive reactions from Ghanaians online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh