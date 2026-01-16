Black Sherif has reportedly landed a win over his former manager Shadrach Owusu Agyei in their four-year legal battle

Details of the court's ruling in the matter between the two parties emerged on social media on Friday, January 16, 2026

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to react to the outcome of Black Sherif's court case with his former manager

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif, popularly known as Black Sherif, has reportedly scored a big victory in his legal dispute with his former manager, Shadrach Owusu Agyei.

Black Sherif reportedly scores a major victory in his legal dispute with his former manager, Snap Chavis Wayne. Photo source: @blacksherif_, @hitz1039fm

Source: Instagram

In 2022, Shadrach sued Black Sherif for alleged breach of contract after he signed a major deal with Empire Music Africa.

In a writ of summons, the artist manager popularly known as Snap Chavis Wayne sought a court injunction to stop his former clients and his associates from performing at events or entering into agreements to perform at events without recourse to him.

He also sought to restrain Black Sherif from exploiting his music and image and accessing all funds that had been accrued from online streaming platforms and other revenue sources.

Shadrach also wanted an order for the appointment of a receiver to receive any and all funds that may accrue to the defendant from the use and exploitation of his music and image.

The court dismissed his request for an injunction. However, the case remained in the court, with both parties and their legal teams regularly attending proceedings.

Black Sherif wins legal dispute with ex-manager

In a press release shared by blogger Zionfelix on Instagram on Friday, January 16, 2026, Her Ladyship Justice Afia Adu-Amankwa ruled in favour of Black Sherif in the court case.

The court dismissed the bulk of the claims brought against the Empire Music Africa signee, finding that the plaintiff failed to substantiate key allegations central to the case.

The court confirmed that while a management agreement existed between the parties, claims relating to alleged revenue retention, unaccounted earnings, and other asserted financial losses were not supported by evidence.

The court further found that the plaintiff failed to render full accounts as required under the agreement and did not demonstrate continued performance of contractual duties following termination.

Black Sherif's alleged house trends online amid the musician's record label's GH¢220,000 rent arrears controversy. Image credit: rixhomesgh, blacksherif

Source: TikTok

The court also rejected claims relating to construction works and other expenditures allegedly undertaken for Black Sherif, citing a lack of proof.

In addition, the plaintiff was found to have failed to mitigate any losses arising from the termination of the agreement.

The court held that Black Sherif’s engagement with a third party during the subsistence of the management agreement constituted a technical breach of contract.

However, the court emphasised that no substantial loss was proven and accordingly awarded nominal damages of GH₵50,000, reflecting the limited nature of the breach. All other reliefs sought by the plaintiff were dismissed.

The court further awarded costs of GH₵15,000, limited to reasonable expenses and legal representation.

The Instagram post confirming the court ruling in Black Sherif's court case with his former manager is below:

Reactions to Black Sherif's legal dispute victory

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Md.Zadaa commented:

"Nice one. No one can bring Blacko down."

Clergycreatives wrote:

"God never shamed his own. Higher heights KK. Love."

Thevoice4461 said:

"Empire did great 👏."

Black Sherif's alleged house emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif's alleged house in Lakeside Estate emerged after his RBA record label was dragged to court over unpaid rent.

In a video, the real estate page RixHomesGh claims to show the four-bedroom self-contained house on social media.

Footage of Black Sherif's alleged house triggered many reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh