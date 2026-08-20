Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has stated in an Instagram video on August 20, 2026, that Nana Ama McBrown has a divine calling to minister the word of God

Ohemaa Mercy disclosed she has been praying specifically about McBrown's calling since 2020 and urged the actress to obey and walk in it

McBrown responded to the prophecy, opening up about her deep personal faith and the role Ohemaa Mercy's Tehillah Experience has played in her life

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Gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy has made a bold spiritual declaration about one of Ghana's most beloved entertainers, claiming that Nana Ama McBrown carries a divine calling to preach and minister the word of God.

Ohemaa Mercy sees Nana Ama McBrown becoming a Christian preacher. Photo source: @ohemaamercyofficial, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

The declaration came through a video posted to Instagram on August 20, 2026, in which Ohemaa Mercy described the celebrated actress and media personality as someone anointed for a purpose far beyond the entertainment world.

Ohemaa Mercy's prophecy over Nana Ama McBrown

According to the gospel musician, McBrown possesses a special grace from God and has been called for a higher purpose. Ohemaa Mercy was emphatic that the actress will thrive once she steps into that calling, adding that she has been interceding on the matter for years.

"If you have had an encounter with Nana Ama McBrown, you will see that God uses people in different ways. She has a calling. I have prophesied to her, and she has to obey and walk in it," she said.

Ohemaa Mercy went further, suggesting a specific role for McBrown in ministry: "She should even chair the Women of the Altar programme. I have been praying about this from 2020 till now, and I know God will use her."

McBrown opens up on faith and Tehillah Experience

Rather than dismissing the declaration, McBrown welcomed it warmly, using the moment to speak candidly about her personal relationship with God.

"Anytime I wake up in the morning, I look up at my ceiling and think about God because, in my mind, he represents the purest and cleanest thing. Before I get out of bed, I always give thanks to God," she shared.

The actress also credited Ohemaa Mercy's annual Tehillah Experience programme with some of the most significant blessings in her life, pointing particularly to the health of her daughter.

"If I should tell you what I have gained from the Tehillah Experience... My daughter, Maxin, was born in eight months and two days, and ever since she was born, she has not suffered any illness. She is also eating very well," McBrown said.

She added that consistent prayer had shielded both her and her daughter from harm:

"I prayed that no threatening condition would befall my daughter or me, and God has been faithful."

McBrown also reflected on the depth of her faith during a particularly testing period in her life, recalling that she initially struggled to believe she was pregnant due to an inexplicable feeling she could not put into words.

She encouraged others to attend prayer centres with sincerity, insisting that a wholehearted approach always yields positive outcomes.

See the Ohemaa Mercy and Nana Ama McBrown encounter on Instagram below:

McBrown rocks 4 gowns on 49th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, who nearly broke the internet with her looks for her 49th birthday photoshoot.

The fashion influencer wore four custom-made gowns and matching accessories as she turned a year older on August 15, 2026.

Some social media users have praised the Onua TV presenter for inspiring the youth to work harder on themselves.

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Source: YEN.com.gh