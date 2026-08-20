Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae has spoken out after photos purportedly showing him in Freemasonry attire spread across social media

The popular Ghanaian actor stated that someone had taken his images and edited them without his knowledge or consent

Okomfo Kolegae revealed that steps are being taken to report the accounts responsible for circulating the manipulated photos

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Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae has publicly denied being a member of Freemasonry after edited photos depicting him in attire linked to the organisation began circulating on social media, prompting widespread speculation about his affiliations.

Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae denies being a Freemason after controversial photos of him went viral. Image credit: Okomfo Kolegae

Source: Facebook

The actor addressed the matter directly through his official Facebook page on August 202, 2026, where he confirmed that the images being shared online are digitally manipulated and were altered without his knowledge or permission.

Okomfo Kolegae dismisses Freemasonry claims

According to the actor, an individual had taken his photographs and doctored them to create a false impression that he is connected to Freemasonry. He was unequivocal in his denial, writing:

"Let me state this clearly: I am NOT a member of Freemasonry."

Okomfo Kolegae stressed that the circulating images do not reflect his identity or beliefs and cautioned the public against treating them as genuine.

He also warned his followers to avoid engaging with any accounts or messages that link his name or likeness to the organisation.

Okomfo Kolegae urges followers to share clarification

Beyond the denial itself, Okomfo Kolegae highlighted the seriousness of the situation, noting that his image forms a core part of his personal brand and that the unauthorised use of his photos constitutes a significant concern.

He said efforts are underway to report the accounts responsible for spreading the manipulated content.

The actor appealed to fans and members of the public to share his clarification widely, so that those who had already encountered the edited photos would not be left with a false impression of him.

The Facebook post of the Kumawood actor is below.

Otumfuo on extending help with Freemason

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on a trending video featuring an event organised by Freemasons to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th anniversary as Asantehene.

In his address, the Asantehene articulated his commitment to leveraging his position within Freemasonry to promote development and peace in Ghana, resonating deeply with many viewers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh