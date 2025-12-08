Former President John Kufuor has spoken on how he moved from being a protestant to becoming a Catholic.

The former president, who just turned 87, noted the role his family played in that personal decision.

He explained that he turned to Catholicism because of the influence of his wife and children.

"My wife was a chorister. She was a Catholic and took my household to church, Christ the King. I was not a Catholic, but from the way things were going, I converted to join them.

"My children told me that all the parents and their classmates attend the church, but I always drop them off and leave. So, I thought of this and said that we serve the same God whether we attend the Anglican, the Methodist, or the Catholic church, so I joined them."

Kufuor appeared on the Delay Show, where he also spoke on his affiliations with Freemasonry.

"I joined the Freemasons in 1967 as a young lawyer. I joined them because members of my family, my uncle and my senior brother, as well as our friends. People are likely to be afraid of what they do not know.

You see us wearing black ties, bowing with some of us holding [sic], singing when we are going to bury someone... people say we are going to resurrect the person, but it is not the truth."

