Stephen Boateng, popularly known as Kessben, has been reported dead, sending shockwaves across the Ashanti Region

The cause of Kessben's death has not been confirmed, with no official statement released at the time of publishing

Kessben was a trained lawyer and head of a sprawling Ghanaian conglomerate covering media, hospitality, education, and finance

Stephen Boateng, the Ghanaian entrepreneur and trained lawyer widely known as Kwabena Kesse or Kessben, has been reported dead on August 20.

The circumstances surrounding his passing remain unclear, and no official cause of death has been confirmed.

Tributes are pouring in for Stephen Boateng, the Ghanaian entrepreneur widely known as Kessben, who was reported dead on August 20.

Source: Facebook

News of Boateng's demise has sent shockwaves through the Ashanti Region, where he was based and built much of his legacy.

The announcement spread rapidly, prompting an outpouring of grief online.

Boateng was the driving force behind a multi-industry conglomerate that touched several sectors of the Ghanaian economy, including media, hospitality, education, and finance.

The 69-year-old's business empire made him one of the more prominent private sector figures in the country.

Who was 'Kessben' Stephen Boateng?

Known in professional and business circles under the Kessben brand, Boateng built a reputation as both a legal practitioner and an enterprising businessman.

His conglomerate grew to become a recognisable name in the Ashanti Region and beyond, with interests spanning industries that directly served everyday Ghanaians.

The Kessben Group is an umbrella for several registered companies: Kessben Travel and Tours, Kessben Driving School, Kessben Computer School, Kessben Shipping and Forwarding Ltd., Fosua Hotel & Conference Centre, Kessben University College, Kessben Consult and Kessben Foundation – as well as Kessben FM Limited. According to the company’s profile available at the Registrar General’s Department, he is the sole shareholder of Kessben FM Limited, the company under which his media businesses (Kessben TV, Aseda TV, Kessben FM) are registered. He also holds majority shares in Multi Credit Savings and Loans Ltd.

Kessben's daughter-in-law shows off dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the star-studded wedding of Dr Adjei Asomdwee, a professional makeup artist from Kumasi, who married into the Kessben family.

Festus, the groom, is the son of Mr Stephen Boateng of the Kessben Group of Companies, one of the wealthiest businessmen in Ghana.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and other wealthy chief executive officers of conglomerates in Ghana were present.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh