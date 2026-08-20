Business mogul Stephen Boateng, also known as Kessben, has reportedly passed away in Kumasi

The news of his passing comes just about four years after he was called to the Ghana Bar at 64 years old

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting facts about the late businessman

Kumasi-based business mogul Kessben was reported to have passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2026, leaving many in disbelief.

Following his reported passing, YEN.com.gh brings more details about Kessben's passing and some personal details.

Business mogul Kwabena Kesse, a.k.a. Kessben, dies at 68. Photo source: @edhub

Source: Twitter

1. Real name of Kessben

Kessben was officially named Stephen Boateng. Just like many Asantes and Akans, he had another name (traditional name), Kwabena Kesse. He became widely known as Kessben after his business, which bore that name, started making waves in Kumasi and beyond.

2. What was Kessben's age

Kessben was 68. Born on September 12, 1957, in North Suntreso in Kumasi, the late business mogul would have turned 69 in about three weeks.

3. How educated was Kessben

Kessben completed his basic education (middle school) at Akosa MA in Kumasi and proceeded to Kumasi Anglican Senior High School (KASS), obtaining his O-Level in 1978.

After SHS, he attended the Assin Foso College of Education to be trained as a teacher. He completed FOSCO in 1981 and taught for about three years before travelling out to seek greener pastures.

After returning home to set up his business, Kessben enrolled at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to study for a Bachelor of Science in Economics with Law, graduating with First Class Honours.

He also holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from KNUST.

In 2022, he was called to the Ghana Bar after completing his studies at the Ghana School of Law.

4. Kessben's family (wife and children)

Kess was married to Eunice Appiah Boateng, also known as Mama Fosuaa, and they had five children, including the eldest son, Festus Kesse, and the only daughter, Claudia Kesse, who is also a lawyer.

He is the elder brother of Reverend Osei Bonsu of MOGPA fame.

5. Businesses owned by Kessben

Kessben was one of Ghana's most successful businessmen with interests spanning media, hospitality, education, banking and finance, logistics, and real estate.

Among his companies are Kessben FM/TV, Fosua Hotel, Multi Credit Savings and Loans, Kessben Shipping and Forwarding, Kessben University College, Kessben Travel and Tours, and Kessben Driving School, among others.

6. Kessben's philanthropic works

Aside from his businesses, Kessben was also heavily involved in philanthropy. Through his Kessben Foundation, his philanthropy focused on helping the disadvantaged, community development, and various social causes aligned with his Christian values.

A devoted Methodist, he is known to have solely funded an auditorium for the church at Bantama in Kumasi.

7. Kessben's cause of death

At the time of this report, no official statement had been released about the cause of Kessben's death. However, information making the rounds in the media indicates that the businessman had been taken ill for a few days before his passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh