A video from the residence of the late Kwabena Kesse has surfaced following his death

Family members, friends and loved ones gathered at the house to mourn the respected businessman

The size and beautiful surroundings of the Kessben Media owner’s home drew attention online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A video showing scenes from the residence of the late Ghanaian businessman Kwabena Kesse, popularly known as Kessben, has surfaced online.

Kessben’s beautiful mansion and parked luxury cars surface as mourners gather. Image credit: Seanciity, Afro City Xtra

Source: UGC

The footage was taken as relatives, friends, and other sympathisers gathered at the house to console the bereaved family following his death.

Kessben, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Kessben Group of Companies, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Mourners gathered at Kessben’s residence

In the video, several mourners dressed in black were seated under a canopy inside the large compound.

Some people were also seen standing and moving around the premises as the family received visitors arriving to express their condolences.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The solemn gathering reflected the sadness surrounding the passing of the renowned businessman, who built a respected name in Ghana’s media and business sectors.

Several vehicles were parked within the compound as more sympathisers reportedly continued to arrive at the residence.

Kessben’s cars parked at residence

The footage also captured several expensive-looking vehicles parked inside the mansion.

The collection included large black and white SUVs and a saloon car positioned under a spacious parking area supported by white pillars.

Another dark-blue SUV was seen parked close to the mansion’s garden. The number and sizes of the vehicles reflected Kessben’s success as one of Ghana’s respected businessmen.

He established businesses in media, education, hospitality, logistics, travel and financial services.

Kessben was best known as the owner of Kessben Media, operators of Kessben FM and Kessben TV.

TikToker Sydney Towle dies after cancer battle

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Sydney Towle died on August 6, 2026, after nearly three years battling metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer.

Towle's brother Austin said she passed peacefully at the age of 26, surrounded by friends and family.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh