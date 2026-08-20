US-based Kumawood actor Bernard Aduse-Poku publicly criticised Joy FM over their social media headline announcing Stephen Kessben's death

Aduse-Poku described the broadcaster's headline as 'stupid and foolish', taking issue with how the late mogul was identified

The post ignited a heated debate among Ghanaians online, with opinions divided over whether the headline was demeaning or accurate

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US-based veteran Kumawood actor Bernard Aduse-Poku has taken aim at Joy FM, accusing the broadcast station's social media team of disrespecting the legacy of the late business mogul Stephen Boateng, widely known as Kwabena Kesse or simply Kessben.

Kessben Dies: Kumawood Actor Bernard Aduse-Poku Slams Joy FM Over Businessman's Death Headline

Source: Facebook

The controversy was sparked by a Joy News social media card that carried the headline "Kumasi businessman and Kessben Group CEO Stephen Kessben dies at 68."

Bernard Aduse-Poku, reacting publicly on Facebook, did not hold back his displeasure.

"I have never done this before, but I am sorry, this is stupid and foolish on the part of Joy FM social media editors! Really? Very disparaging headline!" he wrote.

Why Aduse-Poku found the headline offensive

The actor's objection centred on what he considered a reductive label for a man whose business empire spanned well beyond a single city.

To Aduse-Poku and several of his followers, describing Kessben simply as a "Kumasi businessman" failed to capture the scale of his influence and achievements across Ghana.

As of the time of this report, the broadcast station under the Multimedia Group Limited umbrella has edited the headline.

The Facebook post of Bernard Aduse-Poku criticising Joy FM is below:

Businessman Kessben's untimely demise

Prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur and trained lawyer Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kwabena Kesse or Kessben, was reported dead at 68 on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

According to a statement from the Kessben Group of Companies, the media mogul passed away from a short illness in the evening on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

A book of condolence will be opened at Boateng's private residence in Denyame, Kumasi, from 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2026, allowing members of the public to pay their respects formally.

The business mogul built the Kessben Group into one of Ghana's most recognisable business brands, with interests spanning media, real estate, and transport.

He owned several companies, including Kessben FM/TV, Fosua Hotel, Multi Credit Savings and Loans, Kessben Shipping and Forwarding, Kessben University College, Kessben Travel and Tours, and Kessben Driving School, among others.

His death at 68 drew widespread tributes from across the country, making the debate over the phrasing of a single headline a reflection of just how large a figure he was to many Ghanaians.

Ghanaians divided over Joy FM's headline choice

The criticism resonated with many online, though not everyone agreed with Aduse-Poku's reading of the situation.

YEN.com.gh has gathered comments from some social media users below:

Prince Guadiola stated:

"Exactly what I said when I saw it. They wouldn't have written 'Accra Businessman' if he were to be in Accra. Kessben was known anywhere, so tagging him 'Kumasi businessman' to me is a bit demeaning."

Kwaku Ekuoba-Gyasi Simpremoo offered a contrasting view:

"Kessben was a through and through Kumasiano. Despite building and running several Businesses nationwide, he still chose Kumasi as the centre of all his Businesses. In fact, we are proud to own him. I don't think there's anything wrong here."

Kessben's public appearance resurfaces after death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about a video showcasing businessman Kessben attending the funeral of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law, which has resurfaced amidst reports of his passing.

As details surrounding his untimely death remain scarce, Ghanaians reflect on Kesse's significant contributions to media and education, making his loss felt deeply across the community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh