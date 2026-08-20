The Kessben Outreach Foundation donated to Kumasi Central Prisons just hours before reports of CEO Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Kesse's death began circulating

Kessben FM's official Facebook page shared an image from the donation ceremony, describing it as part of the businessman's commitment to supporting vulnerable groups

Neither the family of Stephen Kwabena Kesse nor the management of Kessben Group has released an official statement confirming his reported death

A charitable donation made by the Kessben Outreach Foundation and Kessben TV/FM to the Kumasi Central Prisons has drawn attention following reports of the death of Kessben Group Chief Executive Officer, Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Kesse.

Kessben FM/TV CEO Stephen Kwabena's donation to Kumasi Central Prisons hours before his death surfaces. Image credit: Kessben FM

Source: Facebook

The donation reportedly took place just hours before news of the businessman's alleged passing began to circulate online on Thursday, August 20, 2026, lending added significance to the gesture at a time when many are awaiting official confirmation.

Kessben's final philanthropic act

An image from the donation ceremony was published on the official Facebook page of Kessben FM. The caption accompanying the post read:

"Kessben Outreach Foundation and Kessben TV/FM donate to the Kumasi Central Prisons."

The post described the donation as consistent with Lawyer Kesse's longstanding dedication to supporting vulnerable communities, framing it as part of a broader pattern of philanthropic work linked to him and his organisations.

The timing of the donation, coming so close to the reports of his passing, has made it a focal point of public attention as Ghanaians process the uncertain news surrounding his reported death.

Family and management yet to confirm death

As of the time of publication, neither the family of Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Kesse nor the management of the Kessben Group has issued an official statement on the matter.

The absence of any formal communication has left many unable to confirm the reports, with public attention fixed on what his next of kin and company representatives will say.

Popularly known as Kessben, Lawyer Stephen Kwabena Kesse is a prominent Ghanaian businessman and the founder of the Kessben Group of Companies.

His business interests span several sectors, and he is widely recognised for his role in the Ghanaian media landscape through Kessben FM and Kessben TV, both based in Kumasi.

Beyond commerce and broadcasting, Kesse built a reputation for community-focused initiatives, with the Kessben Outreach Foundation serving as the vehicle through which he channelled much of that charitable work.

The donation to Kumasi Central Prisons represents the most recent example of that philanthropic commitment to surface publicly.

The Facebook post of Kessben's donation to Nsawam Prison is below.

Kessben's recent appearance surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the recent public appearance of Ghanaian businessman Kwabena Kesse, amidst reports of his passing.

His participation in a funeral gathering and the reactions it provoked underscore the significant impact he had in the business and media landscape of Ghana.

Kesse's notable presence at the funeral of Sammy Gyamfi's father-in-law drew attention not only for his contributions to the industry but also as Ghanaians grapple with the news of his untimely death.

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Source: YEN.com.gh