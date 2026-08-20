Kumasi-based business mogul and media owner Stephen Kwabena Boateng, widely known as Kessben, has died

A Facebook video showing sombre scenes outside his plush Danyame mansion in Kumasi began circulating on August 20, 2026

Kessben was the founder and CEO of the Kessben Group of Companies, one of Ghana's most recognised business empires

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Grief has descended on Kumasi following the death of prominent Ghanaian businessman and media mogul Stephen Kwabena Boateng, popularly known as Kwabena Kesse or Kessben, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Kessben Group of Companies.

Mourners gather at business mogul Kwabena Kesse 'Kessben's' house at Danyame in Kumasi after news of his passing. Photo source: Kwabena Nsafoa, Kessben TV

Source: Facebook

News of his passing, which emerged online on Thursday, August 20, 2026, was confirmed in an official statement by Kessben Group indicating he had died the previous night.

As the city of Kumasi grapples with the devastating news, mourners have thronged the plush residence of the businessman to condole with the family.

A video circulating on Facebook, posted by AfroCity Xtra on the evening of Thursday, August 20, 2026, captures the mournful atmosphere outside his Danyame residence.

The footage, accompanied by Daddy Lumba's Se Emere No Beso A, shows the plush mansion as mourners and onlookers gathered following the news of his passing.

Kessben's legacy in Ghana's business landscape

Kessben built one of the most recognisable business empires in Ghana, with interests spanning media, real estate, and transport, among other sectors.

His Kessben Group gave rise to several well-known ventures that made him a household name, particularly in the Ashanti Region. His influence stretched well beyond Kumasi, earning him a reputation as one of the country's most celebrated entrepreneurs.

Beyond business, Kessben was known for his flamboyant personality and his deep connection to Ghanaian culture, a bond reflected in the choice of Daddy Lumba's classic track accompanying footage of his home on the day the news broke.

See the Facebook video of mourners at Kessben's mansion:

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through Ghana's business and entertainment communities, with many taking to social media to mourn the loss of a figure whose impact on Ghanaian commerce and media was immense.

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Source: YEN.com.gh