Ghanaian Snapchat influencer and entrepreneur Priscilla Kwatemaa Andoh announced that she is expecting a baby with her husband, Daniel Nana Bediako, months after their colourful wedding

She shared stunning maternity photos and videos online, showing the couple dressed in elegant white by the sea as her husband lovingly cradled her baby bump

In her caption, the Trending Diva Apparel owner thanked God for answering her prayers in bountiful ways and declared she would forever remain grateful to him

Ghanaian Snapchat influencer Priscilla Kwatemaa Andoh is expecting a baby with her husband, Daniel Nana Bediako.

Snapchat influencer Kwatemaa Andoh announces her pregnancy with stunning maternity photos alongside her husband, Daniel Nana Bediako. Image credit: Kwatemaa Andoh (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

The entrepreneur announced the pregnancy in a heartfelt social media post accompanied by beautiful maternity photos.

Kwatemaa and Bediako tied the knot in a colourful traditional wedding in Accra on Thursday, January 29, 2026.

Videos from the ceremony, where both the bride and groom dazzled in kente, went viral and dominated social media for days.

Kwatemaa is the owner of the clothing brand Trending Diva Apparel and the founder of Vendor Vault.

Her pregnancy announcement comes about eight months after the couple's wedding.

Kwatemaa Andoh shares pregnancy news

In the photos, Kwatemaa wore a fitted white dress with a matching shawl draped over her shoulders as she proudly displayed her baby bump.

Her husband, dressed in a white outfit, stood behind her with his arms wrapped around her belly.

Another frame showed the couple sharing a tender moment, with Kwatemaa smiling as she cupped her husband's face. She wrote:

"In his timing the LORD will do it. There's so much I've asked the Lord, and he's done it in bountiful ways."

The Instagram post of Kwatemaa Andoh, in which she announces her pregnancy with stunning maternity photos, is below.

Kwatemaa's husband unveils 12-bedroom apartment

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Daniel Nana Bediako unveiled a newly built 12-bedroom luxury apartment just days after his wedding to Kwatemaa.

Videos of the expansive property showcased its modern design and impressive layout.

Clips from the couple's lively after-wedding party also surfaced, capturing friends and family celebrating with the newlyweds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh