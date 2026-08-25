Usain Bolt got down on one knee during his 40th birthday celebration on August 21, 2026, at One Belmont in Kingston, Jamaica

Bennett, who has been by Bolt's side for over a decade, appeared emotional as the sprint legend popped the question

The couple share three children, and the proposal was captured on video before being shared on social media

Usain Bolt has taken the biggest step of his personal life, proposing to his longtime partner Kasi Bennett during his 40th birthday celebrations in Kingston, Jamaica.

Usain Bolt goes down on one knee as he proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett. Image credit: World Music View

Source: Facebook

The moment unfolded on August 21, 2026, at One Belmont, a private venue in the Jamaican capital, where Bolt marked the milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends.

Footage of the proposal captured the eight-time Olympic gold medallist going down on one knee and presenting Bennett with a five-carat diamond engagement ring — a gesture that immediately swept across social media as fans rushed to congratulate the couple.

Usain Bolt and Bennett's decade-long journey

Bennett's reaction in the video said it all. Visibly surprised and emotional, she accepted the proposal from the man who has been her partner for more than ten years.

The couple first became publicly linked around 2013, and over the years have built a family together, welcoming daughter Olympia and twin sons Thunder and Saint Leo.

Despite Bolt's status as arguably the most recognisable name in athletics history, the pair have largely kept their relationship away from the spotlight, offering only occasional glimpses into their home life through social media.

That changed on the night of August 21, when Bennett shared moments from the celebration and the surprise proposal with her followers, giving fans their first real look at the private occasion.

A new chapter for Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt's achievements on the track are well documented.

The Jamaican sprinter holds world records in both the 100 metres and 200 metres, set during a career that redefined what was thought physically possible in sprint events.

His name remains synonymous with speed, showmanship, and sporting greatness.

But it is his personal life that has grabbed the headlines as he enters his fifth decade.

The engagement represents a significant new chapter for a couple who have spent years together and raised their children as a family unit, largely away from the intense scrutiny that typically surrounds figures of Bolt's global stature.

With congratulatory messages continuing to pour in from around the world, attention is already turning to when the pair will formally walk down the aisle.

The YouTube video of Usain Bolt's proposal is below.

Tottenham striker Richarlison proposes to partner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Tottenham striker Richarlison proposed to his partner, Amanda Araújo, at the luxury Shangri-La The Shard in London.

The couple's journey began in an online gaming context, evolving into a public relationship marked by the arrival of their first child.

Richarlison's proposal comes amid ongoing speculation regarding his future at Tottenham, raising questions about whether this personal milestone will impact his professional decisions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh