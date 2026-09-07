Kumawood actor Oteele addressed the state of his marriage following the circulation of an alleged private video on social media

The comedian revealed that his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, had left him for a man living abroad amid the controversy

Oteele, who married Gifty Nana Afriyie in 2019, appeared emotional during a TikTok interview as he spoke about the situation

Kumawood actor and comedian Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, known popularly as Oteele, has publicly addressed the breakdown of his marriage following the spread of an alleged private video involving him across social media platforms.

Kumawood actor Oteele speaks as his wife leaves him for a man abroad after a viral video saga. Image credit: Trends Gh, Chale Blogger

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a TikTok interview that circulated on Sunday, September 6, 2026, Oteele confirmed that his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, had left him. The pair had been married since 2019.

Oteele speaks on wife's departure

The actor disclosed that Gifty Nana Afriyie left him for another man who lives abroad. He suggested that commentary from critics who weighed in on the private video controversy had influenced her decision to walk away from the marriage.

Oteele appeared visibly emotional throughout the interview, stating that he had reached a point where public opinion no longer concerned him.

He also said he had resolved not to retaliate against anyone who directed hurtful remarks at him online, adding that he would not block such individuals.

"I no longer care about what people will say," Oteele said, indicating that the ordeal had left him in a position of resignation rather than anger.

Oteele's private video sparks public scrutiny

The actor's marriage came under intense scrutiny after the alleged private video began circulating online, prompting widespread discussion and debate.

The controversy drew sustained public attention to both Oteele and his wife, with many online observers weighing in on the situation.

Oteele's interview marks his most candid response to the fallout from the video's circulation, with his remarks centred on the personal consequences the controversy had brought upon his home life rather than the content of the footage itself.

The development has since prompted concern among social media users, many of whom reacted to news of the marriage's apparent collapse following the couple's seven years together.

The TikTok video of Oteele speaking about his wife's decision is below.

Oteele's wife's video on cheating habit resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the resurfacing of an old interview with Nana Afriyie Gifty, the wife of Kumawood actor Oteele, following recent allegations of his infidelity and a leaked private video.

The interview disclosed Gifty's strict boundaries regarding Oteele's behaviour, sparking renewed interest and discussions about the couple's tumultuous marriage and the implications of loyalty amid controversy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh