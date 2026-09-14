An old video of Bishop Daniel Obinim being led away in handcuffs has circulated widely online amid fresh controversy over leaked audio recordings

The footage dates back to Obinim's arrest in May 2020, when he faced allegations of document forgery and publication of false news

Social media users drew comparisons between the resurfaced video and the current controversy, sparking a wave of reactions online

An old video of Bishop Daniel Obinim being escorted in handcuffs has resurfaced on social media, drawing fresh attention as the founder of the International God's Way Church faces renewed public scrutiny over leaked audio recordings linked to his marital dispute.

Old video of Bishop Obinim in handcuffs resurfaces amid leaked audio controversy as netizens say history will repeat itself. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Modern Ghana

Source: Facebook

The footage, which originated from Obinim's arrest in May 2020, began circulating widely online against the backdrop of ongoing discussions surrounding the alleged audio recordings.

Obinim's 2020 Arrest recalled

Obinim was arrested in May 2020 following allegations of document forgery and the publication of false news.

He was subsequently granted bail as the matter proceeded through the appropriate channels.

The return of this footage to public circulation appears driven largely by the timing of its rediscovery, with many social media users connecting the imagery of the handcuffed pastor to the fresh wave of allegations now surrounding him.

Reactions to the Obinim's resurfaced footage

The latest controversy centres on leaked audio recordings that have been linked to Obinim, with claims involving an alleged conversation about a marriage certificate attracting considerable attention online.

The authenticity and context of the recordings had not been independently confirmed at the time of publication.

As the old arrest footage spread, social media users offered their commentary. YEN.com.gh gathered the following reactions:

@Rubby wrote:

"This is going to be happening again 😂😂😂😂."

@Daakyi as3m nti commented:

"This is going to happen again 😂."

@Glorylyn Fashion & Boutique posted:

"History is gonna repeat itself 😂😂😂."

@Sarah Love added:

"This is going to happen again, Amen and Amen."

The TikTok video of Obinim in handcuffs is below.

Obinim curses Ola Michael over divorce saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Obinim publicly invoked curses on journalist Ola Michael during a church service on September 8, 2026, over a divorce report.

Ola Michael had claimed on Neat FM that a family member of Obinim confirmed Florence had initiated a traditional divorce.

Obinim also expressed frustration over Florence reportedly sharing their marital issues with Prophet Ogyaba instead of family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh