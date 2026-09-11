Chief Stylz insisted on Twitter that Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, initiated the first contact by phone to request Stonebwoy's appearance at Rapperholic

The claim directly contradicts screenshots Angel Town had earlier shared, which many fans say show Chief Stylz making the initial request in writing

The dispute erupted after Stonebwoy went live on TikTok to call out Sarkodie for hypocrisy over his stance on fan beef in the Ghanaian music industry

Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, has waded deeper into his public dispute with Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town, insisting that Angel Town was the one who reached out first to arrange a cross-appearance deal between the two rival acts.

Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylz, reacts to Sarkodie's manager, Angel Town. Photo source: @angeltown, @chief_stylz

Source: Instagram

The back-and-forth follows a wider clash between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie that escalated after Stonebwoy went live on TikTok to accuse the rapper of hypocrisy.

Among his claims, Stonebwoy alleged that Sarkodie's camp had contacted him to perform at Rapperholic, Sarkodie's annual Christmas concert held on December 25, 2025.

Angel Town swiftly responded by publishing screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation with Chief Stylz, in which the two managers appeared to be negotiating a swap deal, with Sarkodie performing at BHIMFEST on December 24 and Stonebwoy at Rapperholic on December 25.

In the messages, Angel Town acknowledged Chief Stylz's proposal but said the tight 24-hour turnaround between the two shows was a concern and that he would need to run the idea past Sarkodie before committing.

Chief Stylz fires back over Rapperholic claims

Chief Stylz initially urged both managers to step back and let their artistes handle the situation privately.

But on Friday, September 11, 2026, he returned to X with a firmer statement, arguing that the screenshots captured only part of the story.

He claimed the two managers had already spoken on the phone before any messages were exchanged, and that Angel Town had made the first move during that call.

He also aimed at Angel Town's decision to publicly call Stonebwoy a liar, saying it does not help when management escalates tensions rather than de-escalating them.

"...Angelo, you and I know very well that you called first to request Stone come for Rapperholic, and Sark did the same for BHIMFEST. The chat in the screenshot was a follow-up to our earlier phone conversation. It’s show business, and it doesn’t help when mgt try to get involved when the artiste’s venting their feelings - let alone call Stone a liar over a factual statement."

Fan Reactions to Chief Stylz's Tweet

The post drew sharp scepticism from many who felt the published chat logs told a different story.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@kamalmalik9 wrote:

"Wow, I'm so shocked you're saying he reached out before those texts; you're saying Angelo didn't know if 24 was good for them or not before calling out? Are you trying to say he wasn't sure before he made the request on the phone and has to go back and check? Come on, you guys, eeii!"

@bibiniy3nipa said:

"Boss. You are a big liar. I wasn't there, but i can swear Angelo didn't call you first concerning a performance for Bhimfest. If he did, kindly bring the call log. There was no need to reply, but if you were going to reply, don't lie. The evidence is clear so why come here to lie"

@RichyOsei commented:

"Your artiste say Togo. You too say Morocco. E de mean say you all be liars."

@Telferduodu added:

"😂😂😂 How does someone call you first and proceed to say lemme run it by Sark before, coz as you know, just a day between both shows and it's stressful..... some of you pple think everyone just follows fandom and runs with whatever you say...ah well what's my own"

@kf77081 wrote:

"Bhimfest 2025 was moved from 22nd to 24th December way before 22nd, when you and Angelo had the chat. The rescheduling from 22nd to 24th was public knowledge. So if Angelo was the one who requested it, why would he need to go discuss it before getting back to you??? 😂😂😂"

@kobby_candor posted:

"You see say you yourself be liar...you claim the person called first, but in the chat Angelo has to go confirm from Sark first??? Charlie, you and your artistes all lie through your teeth"

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Source: YEN.com.gh