Canada Names 6 Industries Seeking Skilled Foreign Workers, Urges People to Apply

Immigration , Refugees and Citizenship Canada published a list of six industries where the country urgently needs international talent

STEM , health care, skilled trades, and defence are among the sectors flagged as key and emerging industries with growing demand

Canada outlined several immigration pathways and settlement incentives available to qualified professionals looking to relocate permanently

Canada's federal immigration authority has named six industries where the country is actively recruiting skilled workers from abroad, urging qualified professionals worldwide to consider permanent relocation.

The call was published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which described the identified sectors as "key and emerging industries" with demand expected to rise rather than plateau in the near term.

Canada is recruiting skilled workers from abroad in six industries, including STEM, with immigration pathways and settlement support. Image credit: Maskot, LUDOVIC MARIN/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Officials attributed the push to growth in Canada's economy and the need to fill specialised roles that the domestic workforce cannot fully supply.

6 industries Canada needs workers in

According to the IRCC campaign, the six sectors targeted for international recruitment are: science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); health care; skilled trades; defence and cybersecurity; critical minerals; and education.

The breadth of the list reflects a wide-ranging labour strategy, covering both technical and public service fields.

The inclusion of critical minerals and cybersecurity signals that Canada is also looking ahead to sectors tied to national security and the global green energy transition.

What Canada is offering skilled immigrants

Beyond employment, the Canadian government outlined a package of incentives designed to attract and retain international talent.

These include access to a broad employer network, settlement services to ease the transition after arrival, and quality education and training programmes.

The IRCC also highlighted what it described as a culture that "celebrates diversity — of people, ideas and language," alongside stable, safe communities for workers and their families. Dedicated support is also available for French-speaking immigrants seeking to settle in Francophone communities across the country.

Canada operates several immigration pathways for skilled workers, the most prominent being the Express Entry system, which manages applications across multiple federal economic immigration programmes.

The IRCC encouraged prospective applicants to assess which route best matches their qualifications and professional background before applying.

The announcement positions Canada as one of the more proactive countries in directly courting international skilled labour at a time when several high-income nations are competing for the same global talent pool.

Canada lists family members eligible for open permits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has published official guidance setting out which family members of foreign workers living in Canada can apply for an open work permit.

The guidance offers a structured legal pathway for qualifying relatives to work in Canada without being tied to a single employer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh