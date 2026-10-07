Canada Names 6 Industries Seeking Skilled Foreign Workers, Urges People to Apply
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published a list of six industries where the country urgently needs international talent
- STEM, health care, skilled trades, and defence are among the sectors flagged as key and emerging industries with growing demand
- Canada outlined several immigration pathways and settlement incentives available to qualified professionals looking to relocate permanently
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Canada's federal immigration authority has named six industries where the country is actively recruiting skilled workers from abroad, urging qualified professionals worldwide to consider permanent relocation.
The call was published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), which described the identified sectors as "key and emerging industries" with demand expected to rise rather than plateau in the near term.
Officials attributed the push to growth in Canada's economy and the need to fill specialised roles that the domestic workforce cannot fully supply.
6 industries Canada needs workers in
According to the IRCC campaign, the six sectors targeted for international recruitment are: science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); health care; skilled trades; defence and cybersecurity; critical minerals; and education.
The breadth of the list reflects a wide-ranging labour strategy, covering both technical and public service fields.
The inclusion of critical minerals and cybersecurity signals that Canada is also looking ahead to sectors tied to national security and the global green energy transition.
What Canada is offering skilled immigrants
Beyond employment, the Canadian government outlined a package of incentives designed to attract and retain international talent.
These include access to a broad employer network, settlement services to ease the transition after arrival, and quality education and training programmes.
The IRCC also highlighted what it described as a culture that "celebrates diversity — of people, ideas and language," alongside stable, safe communities for workers and their families. Dedicated support is also available for French-speaking immigrants seeking to settle in Francophone communities across the country.
Canada operates several immigration pathways for skilled workers, the most prominent being the Express Entry system, which manages applications across multiple federal economic immigration programmes.
The IRCC encouraged prospective applicants to assess which route best matches their qualifications and professional background before applying.
The announcement positions Canada as one of the more proactive countries in directly courting international skilled labour at a time when several high-income nations are competing for the same global talent pool.
Canada lists family members eligible for open permits
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has published official guidance setting out which family members of foreign workers living in Canada can apply for an open work permit.
The guidance offers a structured legal pathway for qualifying relatives to work in Canada without being tied to a single employer.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh