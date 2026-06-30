Former NFL star Freddie Mitchell of the Philadelphia Eagles travelled to Harrisburg to visit Ghana's viral World Cup superfan, Kailani Ibrahim Kpa

Kpa, known for spraying powder in the air at Black Stars games, had earlier appealed for financial help to continue supporting Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghanaians flooded social media with excitement over Freddie Mitchell's gesture, with fans urging the American football legend

Ghana's beloved World Cup superfan Kailani Ibrahim Kpa has received a massive boost, with former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Freddie Mitchell making a personal visit to show his support for the powder-spraying Black Stars devotee.

Ghana's Powder-Spraying World Cup Superfan Gets Support From NFL Star Freddie Mitchell After Plea

Source: Instagram

Kpa, who became a viral sensation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after footage of him dramatically spraying powder into the air at Ghana's group stage matches spread across social media, had recently run into financial difficulty, appealing to the public for help to stay in the United States and continue representing Ghana ahead of their Round of 32 clash with Colombia in Kansas City.

That plea clearly reached far beyond Ghana's borders.

Freddie Mitchell visits Ghana fan Ibrahim Kpa

Mitchell, who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles, travelled to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where Kpa is currently based, to meet the superfan in person.

Sharing the news on Facebook, Kpa expressed deep gratitude, writing:

"Truth doesn't need a loud voice. It survives because it's true. Thank u Freddie Mitchell for coming. I really appreciate the love & support."

The image shared alongside his post showed Kpa holding what appeared to be an NFL Super Bowl trophy on a football field alongside Mitchell, a moment that quickly caught the attention of Ghanaians at home and abroad.

See Kailani Ibrahim Kpa's Facebook post about Freddie Mitchell's visit below:

In an earlier post announcing the impending visit, Kpa had credited the wider Ghanaian community for amplifying his story.

"A big thank you to everyone for sharing my story & supporting my journey," he wrote, adding that he planned to update his GoFundMe page and would continue representing Ghana with pride.

See the Facebook post below:

React to Freddie Mitchell's Ibrahim Kpa visit

The meeting drew warm and enthusiastic responses from Ghanaians, many of whom praised Mitchell's pan-African spirit.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Ebenezer E. Annan wrote:

"Thank you to Mr Mitchell for going to support our brother......you are a gentleman and a pan-African......we would like to host you and your family or a group of friends in Ghana 🇬🇭 this December 2026......so Kailani, link him up and let's plan for it.....Detty December in Ghana 🇬🇭 is the best time for us to show our love to Mr Mitchell for his kind gesture towards our juju man from Ghana. God bless."

Hajia Huziema Nuhu said:

"Masha Allah, a big congrats and big thanks to Mr Freddie👏👏👏👏."

Klement Quame Hambol commented:

"Ayɛ sika💥🎉......Congrats, Kailani Ibrahim Kpa and more wins, Freddie Mitchell 🎈😘."

Source: YEN.com.gh