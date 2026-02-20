Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, MP for Sunyani West, has defended herself after being mocked for mispronouncing the word “bereaved”

She emphasised her track record as the former Women’s Commissioner at KNUST and vowed not to let a single mistake undermine her credibility

The first-time NDC MP challenged her critics, warning that mocking her will not stop her from delivering for her constituents or retaining her seat in 2028

The Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, has condemned those who mocked her following a slip of the tongue while speaking on the floor of the House.

Millicent was contributing to a statement on the tragic murder of some Ghanaian tomato traders in Burkina Faso on Thursday, 19 February 2026, during which she offered her condolences to the bereaved families.

In the course of her statement, the MP mispronounced the word “bereaved,” a mistake that drew mockery and criticism from some social media users, particularly members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Responding in a Facebook Live broadcast, Millicent defended herself and challenged those questioning her competence.

She stated that her track record at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where she served as the Women’s Commissioner of the Students’ Representative Council, speaks for itself.

The MP said she would not be discouraged by a single mistake or allow people to undermine her credibility and competence.

“As a former SRC Women’s Commissioner of KNUST, I am not someone these things can break. If this is the path you have chosen, then please be aware you have a very long way to go,” she said.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Amankwaah Yeboah unfazed by mockery from critics

Millicent Amankwaah Yeboah, a first-time MP on the ticket of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), further advised her political opponents to adopt other strategies, as mocking her mistakes in the use of the Queen’s English would neither demotivate her nor help them wrest the seat from her in 2028.

“I am not going to shut the mouth that thousands of people voted for me to use in the chamber to express my views. I am equally capable and can deliver even better within four years. I am not a coward; I am a young, vibrant woman,” she added.

“Whoever is mocking the few statements I made, thinking that political affiliation gives them a platform to destroy my image and pave the way for their candidate in 2028, let me say this: 2028 belongs to God,” she concluded.

She added that many people in the constituency do not speak English and that she is fortunate to be among the few who are educated.

Sunyani West MP visits alma mater

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the MP for Sunyani West, Millicent Amankwah, paid a courtesy call to her former school, Notre Dame Girls SHS.

The MP's visit was aimed at inspiring the current batch of students in the school to aim higher in life.

The headmistress recalled with fond memories of Millicent, where she actively participated in many things.

