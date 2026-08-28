Popular South African dancer Limpopo Boy has spoken about the circumstances surrounding his leaked private video with Matshidiso Matilda

He explained why he recorded the private encounter and detailed what happened before the footage appeared on TikTok

His account has sparked mixed reactions, with some social media users questioning parts of his explanation and calling for Matshidiso to speak

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Popular South African dancer Limpopo Boy has addressed the controversy surrounding his leaked private video with Matshidiso Matilda, explaining why he recorded the encounter and what happened before the footage surfaced online.

Limpopo Boy Explains Why He Filmed Matshidiso Matilda as Leaked Video Saga Deepens

Source: UGC

The dancer, whose real name is Matome Robert Thoka, spoke about the controversy during an appearance on Podcast and Chill with MacG on Thursday, August 27, 2026, as questions continue to surround how the private footage ended up on TikTok.

The incident has sparked intense discussion in South Africa, with the leaked footage drawing widespread attention and raising questions about how it was recorded and later circulated online.

Also, the controversy has placed Limpopo Boy and Matshidiso Matilda under significant public scrutiny, while Matshidiso's husband, Kevin Shai, has previously addressed the situation publicly.

Why Limpopo Boy recorded the encounter

Limpopo Boy said his decision to record the encounter was influenced by previous experiences in which he claimed women had attempted to extort money from him after consensual encounters.

He explained that those experiences made him cautious about situations that could later become disputed, particularly because of the public profile and lifestyle associated with him.

According to the dancer, he wanted to have a record of what happened between himself and Matshidiso rather than rely solely on his word if questions arose later.

He also suggested that his frequent travels and perceived financial status had made him vulnerable to people who might try to take advantage of him.

However, his attempt to protect himself ultimately created a much bigger problem when the footage became public.

Limpopo Boy explains how video surfaced

Limpopo Boy also addressed the circumstances surrounding the video's appearance on TikTok.

He said the footage was recorded on August 8 while he and his team were preparing to attend an after-party. Shortly afterwards, he received a call informing him that the video had appeared on his TikTok account.

The dancer insisted that he had not intentionally uploaded the footage and said he was unable to access his TikTok account around the same time.

He acknowledged that some of his friends occasionally had access to his phone because they used it to create content during his engagements, but stopped short of accusing anyone of leaking the video.

Limpopo Boy said he was still uncertain about exactly how the footage left his phone and ended up online.

Watch Limpopo Boy explain how the video leaked on Podcast and Chill:

Kevin Shai addresses marriage to Matshidiso

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kevin Shai, the husband of Matshidiso Matilda, addressed the state of their marriage during a Facebook Live amid the controversy involving his wife and Limpopo Boy.

Shai spoke about his relationship with Matshidiso and indicated that he had forgiven her, while making it clear that forgiveness did not necessarily mean the marriage would continue.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh