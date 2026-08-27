Captain Smart reacted after a power outage interrupted his interview at Nyce FM in Winneba

The outspoken broadcaster suggested the timing was suspicious because of the issues he was discussing

However, no official confirmation has linked the power interruption to Captain Smart’s comments

Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart reacted strongly after a power outage interrupted his interview at Nyce FM in Winneba.

Captain Smart raises eyebrows over sudden blackout during Gomoa interview. Image credit: Ghanaweb, Likewise TV, Captain Smart

Source: UGC

The outspoken media personality appeared to suspect that the sudden loss of electricity was connected to the comments he was making during the discussion.

In a video from the interview, Captain Smart was seen speaking on several issues when the lights reportedly went off.

Instead of treating it as an ordinary power interruption, he suggested that someone may have deliberately cut the supply to prevent him from continuing.

Captain Smart questioned the power outage

Reacting immediately, Captain Smart claimed the outage may have affected other parts of Gomoa as well.

He said:

“Yes, they will indeed turn it off because of the things Captain is spilling out and saying. Of course, they will turn it off. By now, they have turned it off all around Gomoa.”

His remarks suggested that he believed the timing of the outage was suspicious because it occurred while he was speaking openly during the radio interview.

However, no official confirmation has been made that the power cut was deliberate or linked to anything Captain Smart said on air. It remains unclear whether the interruption was limited to the radio station or affected other communities in the area.

Video sparked reactions online

The video of the incident has attracted attention on social media, with some users finding Captain Smart’s immediate reaction amusing.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Others questioned whether the outage was a coincidence or part of a wider electricity problem in the area.

Captain Smart is widely known for his outspoken views on political and national issues. His direct style of commentary has frequently generated debate among Ghanaians.

The broadcaster appeared unfazed by the interruption as he reacted to the situation in his usual confident manner. The cause of the outage, however, has not yet been officially established.

Captain Smart visits his 105-year-old grandfather

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Captain Smart's visit to his 105-year-old grandfather's residence in Gomoa Techiman, where he introduced his team to this remarkable centenarian.

The emotional moment not only showcased their strong family bond but also highlighted a legacy filled with rich history and wisdom that resonates deeply within their community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh