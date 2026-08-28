Filmmaker Kofi Kyei has paid tribute to veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey following her passing at 89

He said the actress had lost her sight when she featured in his 2019 Ghanaian movie, ’95

Despite her condition, Grace Nortey mastered her movements so viewers could not detect that she was blind

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Ghanaian filmmaker Kofi Kyei has shared an emotional tribute to veteran actress Grace Nortey following news of her passing at the age of 89.

Grace Nortey mastered her movements while blind during her final movie role. Image credit: mynewsghdotcom, Bondoideas, Auntiededei

Source: Twitter

The filmmaker shared that the celebrated actress had lost her sight when she appeared in his 2019 movie, ’95.

Despite her condition, she reportedly studied her movements and directions carefully to ensure that viewers could not detect the challenge while watching the film.

Kofi Kyei said it was an honour when he learnt that ’95 would be the final movie Grace Nortey would feature in before ending her long and distinguished acting career.

He wrote:

“It was such an honour when I was told that my film was the last film you were going to feature in, in your career. Even though you’d gone blind, we worked out your movements and directions so that the audience wouldn’t detect. You are a legend, and I will always love you. RIP.”

Grace Nortey’s role in ’95

Released in 2019, ’95 is a Ghanaian drama written and directed by Kofi Kyei under the banner of Sabre Films. Grace Nortey played the role of an old woman in the production.

The movie follows Popo, a young boy struggling to accept the death of his brother. As he tries to heal, he confronts his fears and develops a close relationship with someone he least expects.

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The story is narrated by an older Popo, played by Adjetey Anang, and his friend Kwame, portrayed by Fiifi Coleman.

Movie earned international recognition

Other actors featured in the 75-minute production include Akofa Edjeani, Peter Ritchie, Solomon Fixon-Owoo, Rabby Bray and Awudu Adamu Zaaki.

The movie premiered on April 27, 2019, and was later selected for six international film festivals. Kofi Kyei previously explained that the production was inspired by his desire to preserve memories of Ghanaian childhood in the 1990s.

His latest disclosure has drawn attention to Grace Nortey’s professionalism and determination during what he described as her final film appearance.

Despite reportedly being unable to see, the veteran actress completed her scenes without making her condition obvious to the audience.

John Mahama's past visit to Grace Nortey resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, footage and photos of former President John Mahama's 2022 visit to Grace Nortey at her Accra residence have resurfaced following news of her death.

The visit, which saw Mahama spend time with the actress and her family, was widely praised at the time as a reflection of his consistent support for veteran Ghanaian entertainers facing old age and declining health.

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Source: YEN.com.gh