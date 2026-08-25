Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage opened up about her plans to have more children in a video interview posted on Instagram on August 25, 2026

Tiwa Savage said she has already frozen some of her eggs to keep her options open for expanding her family

The afrobeats star also addressed the high cost of egg freezing, calling for more accessible pricing to encourage women to use the service

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Nigerian afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has spoken candidly about her hopes of having more children, saying she has taken the step of freezing some of her eggs to preserve that possibility.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage discusses her plans for more children, egg freezing, and the need for affordable reproductive options in an interview. Image credit: Tiwa Savage/Facebook

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The award-winning singer made the comments in an interview posted to Instagram by nkonkonsanews on August 25, 2026.

In the video, she opened up about the deeply personal decision, framing it as one she believes more women should consider.

"I do want more kids, but I've frozen some of my eggs. I actually want to say I would advise women that once they hit 30 to do that," she said.

The Instagram post below contains the interview where music star Tiwa Savage discussed her egg-freezing journey.

Tiwa Savage on egg freezing

Tiwa Savage, who is already a mother, explained that her advice stems from the biological reality that women are born with a limited number of eggs.

She suggested that once a woman crosses the age of 30, freezing eggs becomes a meaningful way to preserve future reproductive options, regardless of where she is in life at that point.

The musician also touched on one of the biggest barriers standing between women and the procedure:

She expressed that if the price of egg freezing were made more affordable, it would encourage far more women to explore the service.

Her implication was clear: the benefits of the procedure should not be restricted to those who can easily afford it.

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage mesmerises guests at Bozoma Saint John's traditional wedding in Accra, showcasing her vibrant energy and dance moves. Image credit: Tiwa Savage/Instagram, Oshew/YouTube

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Tiwa Savage commands the dance floor

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage became an unexpected highlight at the traditional Ghanaian wedding of Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson in Accra over the weekend, captivating guests with her dancing when the DJ spun her popular track 'All Over'.

The ceremony, held at the Accra residence of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, brought together a guest list that included political figures and Hollywood royalty as Bozoma, famed for her role on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' and her tenure as a senior executive at both Netflix and Uber, celebrated her love in a vibrant traditional Ghanaian setting.

When the DJ dropped 'All Over', all eyes shifted to Tiwa Savage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh