A TikTok video of a well-spoken Ugandan man sleeping rough on Canadian streets caught widespread attention online

The man shared that he held a valid work permit but had been unable to secure employment, forcing him to sleep outside due to shelter overflow

The video sparked an outpouring of emotion from viewers across Africa and beyond, with many directing frustration at African leadership

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A video of a well-spoken Ugandan man sleeping on the streets of Canada has gone viral, moving thousands of viewers who were struck by both his articulateness and his difficult circumstances.

The story of a brilliant, well-spoken Ugandan national who is homeless in Canada moves many. Image credit: dream_one/iStock

Source: UGC

The footage, shared on TikTok by the account @four.rounds.not.en, features an interview with the man, who was filmed outdoors with his belongings gathered close behind him.

Despite his situation, he came across as composed and intelligent, which made his story all the more striking to those who watched it.

Brilliant Ugandan man tells his story

In the interview, the man explained that he does hold a valid Canadian work permit, but has not been able to find employment since arriving in the country.

Without a steady income, he has been unable to secure stable housing, and the overflow at local shelters has left him with no option but to sleep outside.

His calm and articulate manner while describing his predicament resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom expressed disbelief that someone so capable and well presented could find himself in such a vulnerable position abroad.

The TikTok post below features an interview with the homeless Ugandan man in Canada.

Reactions trail Uganda man's video

The clip prompted an outpouring of responses from commenters, with many expressing sympathy, frustration, and even admiration for the man.

golden said:

"If I found myself in this situation, I'll go to the police and ask to be deported."

ngqondongqondo wrote:

"African presidents need to see this."

God favourite commented:

"He is so handsome."

Lee stated:

"African leaders are a disgrace to their people."

Dan asked:

"Is that really bad back home? Hmm, my people."

Ghanaian man travelling back to Ghana becomes mentally challenged at the Netherlands airport. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian man returning to Ghana goes mad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in the Netherlands, who was ready to travel back to Ghana for a visit, could not make it due to an incident at the airport abroad.

Several police officers who were at the Netherlands airport came to attend to him.

In a TikTok video, another Ghanaian man who was taking the video said he was the one seeing his fellow countryman off to visit the motherland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh