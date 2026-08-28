Ghanaian preacher Apostle Okoh Agyemang publicly attacked Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, known as Ajagurajah, in a video shared on X

Okoh Agyemang claimed the name 'Ajagurajah' does not appear anywhere in the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation

The preacher alleged that Ajagurajah exploits people's ignorance and is possessed by the gods of his ancestors

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Ghanaian preacher Apostle Okoh Agyemang has launched a fierce verbal attack on Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, branding him a fraud who preys on public ignorance and weaponises fear.

Apostle Okoh Agyemang Calls Ajagurajah Fake, Questions His Biblical Knowledge

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on X on August 27, 2026, Okoh Agyemang challenged Asiamah's claim to a divine calling, arguing that he lacks a genuine understanding of scripture and was never commissioned by God.

Central to his argument was the assertion that the name "Ajagurajah" has no biblical basis whatsoever. He stated that searching the Bible from Genesis to Revelation would yield no mention of any angel by that name, suggesting the title was self-invented rather than divinely bestowed.

"From Genesis to Revelation, there's no angel in the Bible called Ajagurajah. When you become possessed by the stool of your ancestors, that's when you begin to adopt certain names," he said.

Okoh Agyemang questions Ajagurajah's church

Okoh Agyemang also questioned the nature of worship practised within the Ajagurajah Movement, particularly the act of pounding fufu inside the church, which he described as a form of disobedience to God. He did not hold back in his characterisation of the congregation's participation.

"Some people are slow-minded because how can Ajagurajah establish a church and you people will attend? Look at this stupid church. A church where you pound fufu; you people have disobeyed God," he said.

He went further, alleging that Asiamah is under the influence of ancestral spirits, which he believes explains the unconventional practices and naming choices associated with the movement. In his view, Asiamah is essentially a traditional priest who has repackaged traditional beliefs in a religious setting.

Warning against fear-based religion

Beyond his criticism of Ajagurajah specifically, Okoh Agyemang used the moment to warn Ghanaians about religious leaders who use fear as a tool of control.

"How can a priest establish a church and call it a society? No one can protect you because everyone will die. Even the President, police, and soldiers will die, so don't let anyone instil fear in you," he added.

Okoh Agyemang urged the public to approach such religious figures with scepticism, arguing that Asiamah's influence stems not from spiritual authority but from exploiting his followers' vulnerability and limited biblical knowledge

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh