Poco Lee's UK legal case has taken a new turn after a woman linked to the story publicly denied any involvement in the matter on Instagram

Snaresbrook Crown Court has formally confirmed the five charges against the Nigerian entertainer, with his next hearing scheduled for September 15, 2026

The woman said her photo had been used to create a false narrative, while Poco Lee remains presumed innocent as the case proceeds through court

Poco Lee's UK legal case has taken a new turn after a woman linked online to the situation spoke out, coinciding with a UK court formally confirming the charges against him.

A woman linked to Poco Lee's UK case has denied involvement, as a court confirms the charges he faces. Image credit: Trending Explained.

Source: UGC

Nigerian dancer and entertainer Iweh Odinaka, popularly known as Poco Lee, was reported to be on remand in a UK prison earlier this month, with his next court appearance confirmed for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Reports of his detention first began circulating widely on Nigerian social media between August 18 and 19, 2026, though the precise nature of the allegations against him remained unclear in the earliest reports.

Community advocate Benjamin Kuti, known as Oluomo of Derby, was among the first to publicly confirm his detention, saying he intended to attend the court proceedings in support of the Nigerian community in the UK.

Woman denies involvement in Poco Lee case

A woman using the name Ray on Instagram has publicly denied any connection to the situation, after her photo began circulating alongside Poco Lee's on various blogs.

According to widely shared blog reports, Ray and Poco Lee were said to have crossed paths after a show, with claims that the pair had reached an agreement involving a payment of approximately €50,000.

The reports further alleged that when the payment was requested the following day, Poco appeared confused and had no recollection of any such arrangement, and that the situation escalated at the hotel where he was staying, eventually involving hotel security and the police.

The court has confirmed none of these specific claims, and it remains unclear whether Ray has any actual connection to the case at all.

Responding directly to the speculation, Ray wrote:

"My photo is being used in connection with a serious situation that I have absolutely no involvement in. I do not know the individual being referenced, and any claims associating me with this matter are completely false and misleading. Please stop using my image to push a false narrative."

The woman's viral Instagram post is below.

UK court confirms charges against Poco Lee

Snaresbrook Crown Court in London has now formally confirmed the five charges Poco Lee faces, comprising one count of attempted non-consensual relations, two counts of non-consensual relations, and two counts of assault by entering.

The court's Admin Team Leader, James Baker, confirmed the charges in correspondence with journalists, stating the case is listed for a plea and trial preparation hearing on September 15, 2026.

A reporting restriction remains in place to protect the identity of the complainant, in accordance with the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 1992, meaning no information capable of identifying them can be published.

Poco Lee has not been convicted of any offence, and the charges remain allegations to be determined through the UK judicial process.

Karma President's old prophecy about Poco Lee

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an old prophecy from Ghanaian self-proclaimed seer Karma President resurfaced amid the arrest rumours, in which he had warned Poco Lee back in September 2025 to seek spiritual protection or risk facing a "bad thing" along his path to wealth.

The resurfaced clip drew widespread attention online as fans revisited the cryptic warning in light of the current allegations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh