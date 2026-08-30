False reports claiming Ohemaa GMB had died after allegedly drinking poison began circulating on social media on August 30, 2026

A person who claimed to be a friend of Ohemaa GMB triggered the rumours, which quickly spread across Ghanaian social media pages

A Dunkwa blogger stepped in to debunk the claims, urging the public to disregard the false reports

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False rumours claiming that Ohemaa GMB had died after allegedly consuming poison swept across Ghanaian social media on August 30, 2026, before being firmly debunked by a Dunkwa-based blogger.

According to the blogger's Facebook post, the death reports originated from someone who claimed to be a close friend of Ohemaa GMB.

Ohemaa GMB allegedly attempts to end her life after her theft allegation. Photo credit: @ohemaagmb.

Source: Facebook

False rumours about Ohemaa GMB

That unverified claim spread rapidly online before anyone could establish whether there was any truth behind it. The blogger moved to set the record straight, confirming that Ohemaa GMB is alive and calling on the public to stop sharing the false information.

The speed at which the story gained traction reflects how quickly unverified claims can spiral on social media, particularly when they involve a recognisable figure.

No credible source had confirmed the story before it began circulating widely, yet the reports gained enough momentum to prompt an official debunking from the blogger.

The post drew a flood of reactions from Ghanaians, with many expressing a mix of relief, scepticism, and concern.

The X post is below:

Reactions to the Ohemaa GMB death rumours

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments that followed the viral reports.

@Frederick Owusu wrote:

"EIIIIII GIRL YEI AHUNU AMANE"

@Mahama Kurabaso Osman said:

"Just small stealing she do ghana people want kpai am 😂😂🙏"

@Joseph Aidoo commented:

"Sister please don't kill yourself God will prepare you and bless so don't try drink poison we they your Back"

@Adams Levery asked:

"But she did stole those items?"

@Gifty Tetteh wrote:

"They were going to buy wee"

@Eric Makone added:

"Human beings ankasa kraa what at all do we need on this earth"

The Facebook post is below:

TV3 drops 2026 GMB theme song

Earlier YEN.com.gh wrote about TV3 has released the official theme song for the 2026 edition of Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), titled “O’Zaare Mmabiya,” performed by Ayinboma.

The song has received praise from fans for its cultural authenticity, particularly its incorporation of regional Ghanaian languages.

Many Ghanaians have also applauded the track for celebrating northern Ghanaian languages, traditions and customs, with the song generating widespread reactions online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh