A young woman shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram with her former Biology teacher, who is now her colleague at the same health facility

The post by @zeemed_ showed the two reunited inside a car, years after their roles were defined by a classroom and a chalkboard

The caption the baddie doctor wrote about their unexpected reunion has moved thousands of people across social media

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A young doctor has melted hearts online after reuniting with her former Biology teacher, who now works as a nurse at the very same health facility where she practises medicine.

A doctor reunites with her former Biology teacher, now a colleague. Their Instagram post captures a heartwarming moment that resonates with thousands. Image credit: zeemed_/Instagram

Source: UGC

The post, shared on Instagram by the user @zeemed_ in August, captured a quiet but deeply moving moment: the two women seated together inside a car, catching up after years apart.

What made the image so striking was not just the warmth between them, but the extraordinary reversal of their roles.

The woman who is unapologetic about living and enjoying her life as a doctor who once sat in a classroom learning from this teacher now walks the same hospital corridors as her doctor.

The Instagram post below captures the beautiful reunion between the young doctor and her former teacher, who now works as a nurse, inside a car.

The Instagram post below captures the young doctor confidently embracing her Baddie Doctor lifestyle while challenging stereotypes about doctors.

A reunion neither could have predicted

In the caption accompanying the photo, the doctor described the moment with raw emotion, writing:

"Never in a million years would I have imagined our paths crossing again like this. Life really does come full circle. 🥹❤️"

Those words resonated deeply with thousands of people online, many of whom were moved by the symmetry of the story.

A student who once absorbed lessons from her Biology teacher had gone on to earn a medical degree, only to find that same teacher had pursued nursing and ended up working alongside her.

Black Sherif visits the offices of Guinness Ghana to receive his GHC100,000 cash prize after TGMA Album of the Year win. Image credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Blackoo reunites with classmate at Guinese Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif, also known as Blackoo, stormed the offices of Guinness Ghana Breweries on Monday, May 25, to receive the fruits of yet another major career victory.

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, Black Sherif was crowned once again as the King of Ghanaian music, winning the ultimate Artist of the Year (AOTY) award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

He won several other awards, including the Album of the Year for Iron Boy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh