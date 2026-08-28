Teacher Becomes Nurse Where Former Student Is Now a Doctor, Their Reunion Goes Viral
- A young woman shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram with her former Biology teacher, who is now her colleague at the same health facility
- The post by @zeemed_ showed the two reunited inside a car, years after their roles were defined by a classroom and a chalkboard
- The caption the baddie doctor wrote about their unexpected reunion has moved thousands of people across social media
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A young doctor has melted hearts online after reuniting with her former Biology teacher, who now works as a nurse at the very same health facility where she practises medicine.
The post, shared on Instagram by the user @zeemed_ in August, captured a quiet but deeply moving moment: the two women seated together inside a car, catching up after years apart.
What made the image so striking was not just the warmth between them, but the extraordinary reversal of their roles.
The woman who is unapologetic about living and enjoying her life as a doctor who once sat in a classroom learning from this teacher now walks the same hospital corridors as her doctor.
The Instagram post below captures the beautiful reunion between the young doctor and her former teacher, who now works as a nurse, inside a car.
The Instagram post below captures the young doctor confidently embracing her Baddie Doctor lifestyle while challenging stereotypes about doctors.
A reunion neither could have predicted
In the caption accompanying the photo, the doctor described the moment with raw emotion, writing:
"Never in a million years would I have imagined our paths crossing again like this. Life really does come full circle. 🥹❤️"
Those words resonated deeply with thousands of people online, many of whom were moved by the symmetry of the story.
A student who once absorbed lessons from her Biology teacher had gone on to earn a medical degree, only to find that same teacher had pursued nursing and ended up working alongside her.
Blackoo reunites with classmate at Guinese Ghana
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif, also known as Blackoo, stormed the offices of Guinness Ghana Breweries on Monday, May 25, to receive the fruits of yet another major career victory.
On Saturday, May 9, 2026, Black Sherif was crowned once again as the King of Ghanaian music, winning the ultimate Artist of the Year (AOTY) award at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).
He won several other awards, including the Album of the Year for Iron Boy.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh