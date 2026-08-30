Ghanaian drill rapper Syder 38, one half of Kumasi-based duo G-Migos, has reportedly transitioned from music into Christian ministry

A video surfaced on social media on August 30, 2026, showing the former rapper delivering a sermon and leading a prayer session

Syder 38, born Prince Okyere, rose to prominence during the Kumerica movement and once received a co-sign from Sarkodie

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Ghanaian drill rapper Syder 38 has made a dramatic shift in his public life, trading the recording studio for the pulpit after reportedly embracing Christianity and stepping into ministry.

Former G-Migos rapper Syder 38 turns pastor as video of him preaching surfaces. Image credit: G-Migos

Source: Facebook

Born Prince Okyere, Syder 38 was one half of G-Migos, a Kumasi-based hip-hop and drill duo that built a loyal following during the height of the Kumerica movement.

A video circulated on social media on 30 August 2026 showing the former rapper delivering a sermon and leading a prayer session with what appeared to be a congregation of church members.

Syder 38 from Kumerica drill to pulpit

G-Migos earned recognition as one of the notable acts to emerge from Kumasi's thriving drill scene, gaining attention through energetic freestyles and live performances.

The duo's profile grew significantly after multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie gave them a co-sign, one of the more prominent endorsements they received during their rise.

Syder 38's name became closely associated with the Kumerica identity, a cultural and musical movement centred on Kumasi that drew comparisons to Chicago's drill scene and produced several breakout Ghanaian acts.

Syder 38's new direction

In the video that sparked discussions online, Syder 38 appeared fully engaged in the spiritual gathering, preaching with evident conviction and guiding those present through prayer.

The footage offered followers their clearest view yet of the path he appears to have chosen.

The precise point at which he began his transition into ministry has not been publicly established, but his appearance in the video suggests he is actively committed to his new role.

Rather than performing for crowds, he is now directing his energy towards sharing Christian teachings and leading others in worship.

For many who followed his music career, the sight of Syder 38 behind a pulpit marks a striking departure from his earlier identity as a drill artist.

The X video of Syder 38 is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh