Lady Pastor Sheila Asare looked magnificent in a classy white ensemble and flawless makeup to church in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of Apostle Solomon Oduro and Lady Pastor Sheila Asare on TikTok

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband has found love again after their viral divorce.

The General Overseer of the Royal Victory Family Church, Apostle Solomon Oduro, allegedly flaunted his new wife in a viral video.

Apostle Solomon Oduro allegedly introduced his new wife to his church members in a viral video.

Lady Pastor Sheila Asare looked flawless in a stylish white gown and a side-parted bouncy hairstyle that cascaded over her shoulders at the church event.

She wore heavy makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and glossy lipstick as she preached to the congregation.

The fashionable woman of God turned heads with her radiant smile and accessorised her look with classy silver earrings.

Reactions to Solomon Oduro's alleged wife's video

Some social media users have commented on Apostle Solomon Oduro and Lady Pastor Sheila Asare's video on TikTok. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

akosuabillion2 stated:

"Is that the new wife."

Afia Sika Hemaa papabi stated:

"Has he remarried?."

marthanortey4 stated:

"More Grace 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Apostle Richard stated:

"God bless me with a wife this 2026🙏."

Dr Eric Sowah stated:

"God, give me someone that stands by me to raise souls for God."

odisika stated:

"This world eeeeeeh well."

Lady Hertty stated:

"God bless you, man of God. I wish you one day invite my husband, Pastor Rockson, for a programme. Your Altar is divine and Graced🙏."

Lady Pastor Sheila Asare preaches about charity

Lady Pastor Sheila Asare, who is allegedly the new wife of Apostle Solomon Oduro, spoke about the biblical importance of giving to the poor in a viral video.

The UK-based Ghanaian revealed that all the long-serving workers at Osu Children’s Home and Nsawam Prisons can easily identify her because she consistently sends them items to support the orphans and inmates, respectively.

She encouraged all the members present to adopt the act of giving and testify to the goodness of God.

Charlotte Oduro and Solomon Oduro end their marriage

Ghanaian preachers Apostle Solomon Oduro and popular marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro announced their divorce.

The couple, who were married for 16 years, got divorced in 2025 after three years of separation, according to a viral report.

Apostle Solomon broke the news on his social media pages, which caused a stir online.

Charlotte Oduro rocks makeup after divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro, who inspired many with her new flawless makeup look.

The women's activist looked completely different as she wore a stylish, custom-made gown and makeup for her viral photoshoot.

Some social media users shared mixed reactions on Instagram after the photos went viral.

