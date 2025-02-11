A video of Rev Charlotte Oduro advising singles based on her experience as a married woman has surfaced online

In the video, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro said that singles must not rush into marriage like some people did earlier and later regretted

The video surfaced online after her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro, announced that they had been divorced for a while now

Counsellor, relationship expert, and media personality Reverend Charlotte Oduro has admonished young single ladies to learn from the mistakes of the elderly before they get married.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro encouraged singles not to rush into marriage with the excuse that their life clock was ticking.

Rev Charlotte Oduro advises single ladies to learn from elderly people when it comes to marriage. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro said many people rush into wrong marriages because they think they are getting older and need to settle down.

She further stated that most people do not look at the important things like the character of their partner but just jump into marriage to prevent societal pressure.

“Don’t make the mistakes we made, correct it. If you are single correct the mistakes we made. Don’t enter marriage with the excuse that ‘my time is going, mummy when?’ Where is your time going? You are in haste to go and die.”

She encouraged single ladies especially to build their spiritual life before they get married so they can pray for their husbands and children.

She added that most single ladies want to marry rich men and not one they can help build a fortune with. Counsellor Charlotte Oduro encouraged single ladies to accept proposals from men who do not have it all since it is a good thing to be a part of a person’s story.

Her video popped up after her husband Solomon Oduro shared a press statement indicating that he had divorced Charlotte Oduro.

In a subsequent video, he said that his wife was disrespectful and did not submit to him as a woman.

Watch the video below:

Charlotte Oduro's husband announces divorce

On Monday, February 10, 2025, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband announced in a press statement that their marriage had ended.

According to Apostle Solomon Oduro, they had been separated for three years and had dissolved their traditional marriage as custom demanded.

In 2021, Apostle Solomon Oduro told Zionfelix that they had at the time been married for 13 years. This implies that the couple was together for 16 years.

Charlotte Oduro’s husband admits she was disrespectful

Rev Charlotte Oduro's ex-husband opens up on the challenges he faced in the marriage. Photo credit: @charlotteeffect42 @apostlesolomon_oduro

Source: Instagram

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Charlotte Oduro’s husband shared some of the challenges that led to their failed marriage.

In an old video, Apostle Solomon Oduro explained that his wife was disrespectful and not willing to submit to his authority.

Many people who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure by Apostle Oduro.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife also explained that men who claim women are disrespectful do so because of their egos.

In an old video that surfaced after her divorce, Rev Charlotte Oduro said a woman is termed disrespectful by men when she is wiser and smarter than the man.

Source: YEN.com.gh