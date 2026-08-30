Zheng Xiangming, Chairman of Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited, has been enstooled as a traditional chief in Ghana

The Chinese national received the stool name Hiowe Golaka Noryam Matse Nene Asumahtsu I in a ceremony that has since gone viral

A video of the enstoolment shared by Ask Media on August 29, 2026, has sparked a fierce debate among Ghanaians online

A Chinese national has been enstooled as a traditional chief in Ghana, and the footage has set social media ablaze.

Zheng Xiangming, Chairman of Greenhouse International Development Group Ghana Limited, was given the stool name Hiowe Golaka Noryam Matse Nene Asumahtsu I during a ceremony that has since attracted widespread commentary from Ghanaians and Africans across the continent.

Zheng Xiangming: Ghanaians Enstool Chinese Man as Hiowe Golaka Noryam Matse Nene Asumahtsu I

Source: Instagram

Zheng Xiangming's enstoolment divides opinion

The ceremony, which appeared to follow traditional protocols, raised immediate questions about the practice of bestowing chieftaincy titles on foreign nationals.

For many commenters, the central issue was one of reciprocity: whether a Ghanaian could receive a comparable honour in China.

Others framed it as a matter of sovereignty and cultural integrity, while a smaller number pointed to regional double standards in how such controversies are covered.

Reactions to Zheng Xiangming's chieftaincy title

YEN.com.gh compiled reactions from social media users following the viral footage.

@GAmenyo42787 wrote:

"This is stupidity 😑 in its highest level. Can Ibrahim Mahama be crown 👑 king or chief in China? Some of us (majority) are so senseles that out of greed and hunger we lose our senses whenever little incentives are given to us."

@CharlBenson2 said:

"Powder no koraa ak) nani 😀"

@officeman_iCare commented:

"If this was a Nigerian they will say he wants to take over their land .... Hmmm Africa yoo"

@DeYoungMaster5 added:

"When it's negative and it's happening in different region , people term it as Ghana,but if it had happened in Kumasi,the whole Ghana will come after Kumasi..."

@bhimnationmalta wrote:

"Ghana di3 unless the gods no see say you get money, them go give you title".

The X video is below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh