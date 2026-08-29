Andre Ayew visited Kwahu in the Eastern Region on August 29 and received a warm reception from fans

The former Black Stars captain was filmed distributing GHS 100 notes to the crowd that had gathered to welcome him

Vlogger Official Meatpie captured the moment, which quickly gained attention online for Ayew's generosity

Andre Ayew, the former Black Stars captain, showed a generous side during a visit to Kwahu in the Eastern Region on August 29, handing out GHS 100 notes to fans who had turned out to welcome him.

Footage captured by popular vlogger Official Meatpie, who regularly covers Ghana's national team players, shows Ayew interacting with a lively crowd of supporters in an outdoor roadside setting.

Andre Ayew shares GHS100 notes to fans in Kwahu in the Eastern region. Photo credit: @officialmeatpie18/Instagram and Fantasista/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Ayew shares GHS 100 notes to fans in Kwahu

Amid the celebratory atmosphere, the former Olympique Marseille star reached into his pocket and began distributing cash to those gathered around him, drawing visible excitement from the crowd. This moment in Kwahu is not an isolated display of generosity from Ayew.

The former captain has built a reputation as someone who gives back, with past gestures including financial support for Ghana's national teams.

He has previously come to the aid of the Black Maidens, among others, reinforcing his standing as one of the more community-minded figures in Ghanaian football.

His visit to Kwahu, a scenic area in the Eastern Region widely popular for festivities and tourism, drew a sizeable crowd eager to catch a glimpse of the football icon.

Watch Andre Ayew distributing cash to fans in Kwahu, as shared on X:

Fans react to Ayew's generosity

The clip, which spread quickly across social media after being posted by Official Meatpie, gives viewers a front-row seat to the warm reception Ayew received.

As expected, fans flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions:

@nick_nii_sai hinted:

"Dede Ayew is on a mission, and I love how he's going about it. GFA president soon."

@A_Enochgh chimed in:

"Our next GFA president."

@_BecksCule hailed Ayew:

"My captain."

@Kay35792719 summed up:

"Humanity."

Obi Mikel drops hint on Ayew’s future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian football legend John Obi Mikel made a telling remark about Andre Ayew during a media interaction ahead of their podcast in Ghana.

His comments have sparked speculation about what the former Ghana captain could do next in Ghanaian football.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh