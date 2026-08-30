Ghanaian seer Karma President released a video on August 21, 2026, making claims about Nigerian chef Hilda Baci's prospects in love and marriage

The self-styled prophet alleged that forces from Hilda Baci's mother's side could be contributing to difficulties in her love life

Despite the warnings, Karma President suggested that spiritual intervention could still help the chef attract the right partner

Ghanaian seer Karma President has stirred conversation online after releasing a video on August 21, 2026, in which he made a series of claims about the romantic future of celebrated Nigerian chef and entrepreneur Hilda Baci.

Ghanaian seer Karma President shares a dire prophecy about the Nigerian chef Hilda Baci's marriage, sparking concerns. Image credit: Hilda Baci, Karma President

Source: Facebook

In the video, Karma President stated that Hilda Baci is "not part of marriage," suggesting she faces significant hurdles in settling down.

He claimed that should she eventually marry, she risks becoming the primary provider in the relationship rather than being supported by her partner.

Karma President's warning about Hilda Baci

The seer went further, cautioning that if Hilda Baci pursues a wealthy man, that individual could turn out to be a fraudster, which he said would bring disgrace upon her.

He also made spiritual claims about her family background, alleging that negative forces from her mother's side of the family are connected to the difficulties she faces in her love life.

The prophecy drew attention given Hilda Baci's profile as one of Nigeria's most recognisable culinary figures, whose personal life frequently attracts public scrutiny.

Karma President spiritual help to Hilda Baci

Despite the cautionary tone of his predictions, Karma President stopped short of declaring the situation hopeless.

He suggested that spiritual measures could be taken to help the chef attract a partner who would treat her with the care and respect she deserves.

Karma President described Hilda Baci as "a born Queen" and said she merits being treated as such within a marriage. His comments implied that with the right intervention, the outcome he described was not necessarily fixed.

Hilda Baci rose to international prominence after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon in 2023 and has since built a substantial following across social media and the food industry.

The TikTok video of Karma President delivering the prophecy is below.

Karma President's prophecy about Poco Lee fulfilled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian self-proclaimed seer Karma President's warning to Nigerian artist Poco Lee regarding his need for spiritual protection amidst rumors of his alleged arrest in the UK.

This resurfaced prophecy suggests dire consequences for the dancer, raising concerns over the intertwining of fame, fortune, and spirituality in the entertainment world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh